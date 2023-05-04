Samantha's scathing reply after Chitti Babu's claims of her career getting 'over' is savage

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the eminent and nuanced South industry superstar, has once again seemed to have shared a cryptic post on Instagram. This cryptic post has come in as a response from her side a couple of days after Telugu producer Chitti Babu said that she could not come back and return to stardom and should take whatever roles are available and not be selective.

Earlier, the stunning actress had seemingly taken a dig at the producer when she shared a screenshot of her search bar that read "How do people have hair growing from ears" on Google. She shared it with the hashtag, "#IYKYK (If you know, you know)."

Now, it looks like the controversy is far from dying down. Samantha took to her Instagram stories and shared a clip from a road trip. She can be seen traveling in a car as The Unspeakable World by Alan Watts plays in the backdrop. The actress posted the excerpt on her stories. It reads, "But you know if you talk all the time. You will never hear what anybody else has to say. And therefore, all you will have to talk about is your own conversation. The same is true for people who think all the time. That means, when I use the word Think, it is more about talking to yourself. The sub-vocal conversation. The constant chit-chat of symbols, images, talks, and words, all inside your skull. If you do that all the time. You will find that you have nothing to think about except thinking. And just as you have to stop talking to hear what I have to say. You have to stop thinking to find out what life is about."

For those unaware, the controversy sparked when the producer commented that the celebrated South starlet Samantha Ruth Prabhu's career as a heroine is over and that she should accept any roles that come her way and not be choosy. He also accused her of trying to seek sympathy, possibly a dig at her condition, myositis. He had said, "Every time, sentiment will not work. If the role and film are good, people will watch. All these are cheap and insane acts. I wonder how Samantha, who lost her heroine status suited for the role of Shakuntala. I do not have any interest in Shaakuntalam."

He did not stop himself here. But, Chitti Babu had also commented on Samantha doing an item song after her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, as she needed to support herself financially.

