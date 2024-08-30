Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WHAT! Kangana Ranaut to invite Rahul Gandhi and his family to Emergency’s screening? Here's what she said

    Bollywood actress-turned-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has expressed her desire to invite the Gandhi family to the special screening of her film Emergency as it is based on the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

    WHAT Kangana Ranaut to invite Rahul Gandhi and his family to Emergency screening? Here's what she said RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 30, 2024, 1:52 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 30, 2024, 1:52 PM IST

    Kangana Ranaut, an actress/filmmaker-turned-politician, has been embroiled in a slew of issues only a week before the release of her highly anticipated film Emergency. Certain Sikh community groups have called for a ban on the movie, while others have dug out her controversial words about Punjabis and Sikhs. Amidst it all, the actress has declared her intention to invite the Gandhi family to a special screening of her film, which is based on India's former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

    When asked if she planned to invite the famous family to the film's screening, Kangana told IANS that she would "love" to. However, she noted that she is aware that they may decline her offer due to a "lot of bitterness, especially for me." For those who are unaware, the film is based on India's 21-month emergency period from 1975 to 1977, during which Gandhi imposed a state of emergency across the country, claiming internal and external dangers to the country. 

    Also Read: Kerala: Sexual abuse case filed against Malayalam director VK Prakash

    The 38-year-old actress went on to add, “I have already received so many notices from the Supreme Court about my comments on their comments… I am also a parliamentarian. I am also supposed to comment about their comments but they have objections with that also.” 

    Ranaut also wished the family saw the video and judged it "objectively." "I hope, if not for my screening, they see the film and assess it objectively; they appreciate it, and I am sure they have nice things to say if they want to. Let's see," she concluded.

    Also Read: Taimur Ali Khan tells paparazzi to back off, sparks debate on celebrity kids and privacy

    Kangana Ranaut's most recent film was Tejas. The film failed to please both the public and reviewers, and it performed poorly at the box office. She will next be seen in Emergency. Not only is this her first solo directorial project, but she will also play India's late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film is scheduled to be released on September 6, 2024. Aside from that, she has many more projects in the works. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Rocking Rakesh to Sonia Akula; list of confirmed contestants RBA

    Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Rocking Rakesh to Sonia Akula; list of confirmed contestants

    Filmmaker Aashiq Abu resigns from FEFKA over leadership's silence on Hema Committee report dmn

    BREAKING: Filmmaker Aashiq Abu resigns from FEFKA over leadership's silence on Hema Committee report

    Taimur Ali Khan tells paparazzi to back off, sparks debate on celebrity kids and privacy RTM

    Taimur Ali Khan tells paparazzi to back off, sparks debate on celebrity kids and privacy

    Prince William, Prince Harry re-unite at their uncle's funeral in the UK; did they talk to each other? Read on ATG

    Prince William, Prince Harry re-unite at their uncle's funeral in the UK; did they talk to each other? Read on

    Kerala: Sexual abuse case filed against Malayalam director VK Prakash anr

    Kerala: Sexual abuse case filed against Malayalam director VK Prakash

    Recent Stories

    Farrukhabad tragedy: Abetment to suicide case filed by kin of deceased teen girl AJR

    Farrukhabad tragedy: Abetment to suicide case filed by kin of deceased teen girl

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Shooters Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal qualify for women's 10m air rifle event final snt

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Shooters Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal qualify for women's 10m air rifle event final

    Karnataka SHOCKER Man attempts to rape IT professional on Murudeshwar train arrested vkp

    Karnataka SHOCKER! Man attempts to rape IT professional on Bengaluru-Manipal train, arrested

    'Get down & lick that...': US teens slap 12-year-old boy, force him to lick shoe in shocking video (Watch) shk

    'Get down & lick that...': US teens slap 12-year-old boy, force him to lick shoe in shocking video (Watch)

    Era of uninterrupted dialogue is over Jaishankar's massive declaration on ties with Pakistan (WATCH) snt

    'Era of uninterrupted dialogue is over': Jaishankar's massive declaration on ties with Pakistan (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon