    Taimur Ali Khan tells paparazzi to back off, sparks debate on celebrity kids and privacy

    A video of Taimur Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, asking paparazzi to stop filming has gone viral. The language used by Taimur has sparked trolling, with netizens questioning Kareena Kapoor Khan's parenting.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 30, 2024, 12:52 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 30, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

    Taimur, the son of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, is a paparazzi favorite. A video of Taimur Ali Khan asking paparazzi to turn off their cameras has gone viral, with his language sparking controversy and debate online.

    In the resurfaced Instagram video, Taimur Ali Khan is seen playing when he notices the cameras. As the paparazzi shift their focus from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Taimur, security personnel intervene, asking them to stop filming. Taimur repeats the request, but his words are unclear, leading to speculation about whether he used inappropriate language.

    The video has ignited a debate on social media. Some users defend Taimur, arguing that he was merely repeating what the adults around him were saying and that children should not be subjected to constant media scrutiny. Others criticize his behavior, attributing it to his upbringing and alleging that he is being spoiled.

    Many comments target Kareena Kapoor Khan's parenting, suggesting that she hasn't instilled proper values in her son. They argue that she should have corrected his behavior and that he wouldn't have spoken that way if he had been disciplined.

    The video has garnered over 500,000 likes and numerous comments, highlighting the ongoing debate surrounding celebrity children, privacy, and the role of paparazzi culture in India. Taimur, born on December 20, 2016, is Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's first child. He has a younger brother, Jehangir Ali Khan.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Star Retro 2 (@star_retro2)

