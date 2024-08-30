Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Sexual abuse case filed against Malayalam director VK Prakash

     V K Prakash, a prominent Malayalam film director, has been charged with sexual assault following a complaint by a female scriptwriter, marking the tenth such case in the industry since the release of the Hema Commission report.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 30, 2024, 12:11 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 30, 2024, 12:16 PM IST

    Kollam: The Kerala police have filed a case against renowned Malayalam film director V K Prakash following a complaint of sexual misconduct lodged by a female scriptwriter. The Kollam Pallithottam police station has charged Prakash under Section 354(1) of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to using force or assault to outrage a woman's modesty, after taking the complainant's secret statement.

    This latest case marks the tenth instance of legal action taken against a member of the Malayalam film industry, as the sector continues to grapple with a surge of Me Too allegations that emerged in the wake of the Hema Commission report's publication.

    On Wednesday, Prakash sought anticipatory bail from the Kerala High Court, claiming that the woman was previously accused in a honey trap case. In his bail application, he mentioned that he had submitted a complaint to the DGP and the investigation team regarding this matter.

    On Monday, a scriptwriter from Ernakulam alleged that Prakash sexually assaulted her after inviting her to a hotel in Kollam to discuss a film project. The incident reportedly occurred on April 4, 2022. She claimed that the director made unwelcome advances, including trying to kiss her and pushing her onto the bed. She also said he sent her Rs 10,000 as a bribe to keep the incident confidential.
     

