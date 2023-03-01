What is Influenza B Virus? TV actress Debina Bonnerjee got detected by the disease; read the details

TV actress Debina Bonnerjee has gotten detected by the deadly Influenza B Virus after having constantly unending fever, cough, and runny nose for the past few days. Read the details to know more.

Debina Bonnerjee is giving her fans constant and regular updates on her ill health via her Instagram stories. Today, she finally disclosed that she suffers from Influenza B virus disease. The disease is commonly associated with fever and runny nose.

The actress is staying away from her husband, TV star Gurmeet Chaudhary and their kids because of her virus on the advice of her family doctors. She is making sure that her kids are also away from her but looked after as well.

ALSO READ: When Shah Rukh Khan took Manoj Bajpayee to disco for the first time in Delhi

What is the Influenza B virus?

Influenza is commonly known as the flu. It is a respiratory infection caused by flu viruses. There are three main types of influenza: A, B, and C. Types A and B are similar, but influenza B can only pass from human to human.

Dr. Shrey Shrivastav is the MD of Sharda Hospital. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Dr. Shrey defined the Influenza B virus as "Influenza B is also highly contagious and can have dangerous effects on your health in more severe cases. Type B influenza can cause seasonal outbreaks and can be transferred throughout the year."

Debina Bonnerjee is actively sharing regular updates about her ill health, which included continuous fever and cough for the past few days. She has now revealed that she has been diagnosed with the Influenza B virus. She updated her fans and followers on her Instagram Stories. Debina posted a copy of the report. Her caption on the Instagram story reads, "So got Influenza B virus. Well, hang on mamma. Staying away from my babies now. Motherhood is anything but easy."

Previously, the actor-vlogger had shared that following her doctor's advice, she had taken a cold shower to tackle her fever which was 102 one night. She also took multivitamin drips. Influenza B can cause more symptoms like diarrhea in addition to respiratory symptoms.

Speaking about Debina Bonnerjee's current health condition, a source close to the TV actress and vlogger in their quote to a leading Indian entertainment portal has disclosed the current health status. The source said, "She is recovering, taking good precautions, and eating well. She is also making sure her babies are away and looked after well. She is on her road to recovery and will be back stronger."

ALSO READ: Gulmohar to Sex/Life (Season 2)-8 Web Series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and Hotstar in March 2023