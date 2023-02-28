Gulmohar to Sex/Life (Season 2)-8 Web Series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and Hotstar in March 2023

New Web Series on OTT in March 2023: We've compiled a list of new films that will be available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, MX Player, and Lionsgate Play, among other platforms.

In March 2023, there will be a new OTT web series: Binge-watchers have much to look forward to this month. Gulmohar, Rocket Boys 2, Taj, and other incredible OTT originals are hitting across platforms. If you like animation, you should watch 'The Mandalorian,' also known as Din Djarin.

And for thrillers, watch Murder Mystery 2. Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston reprise their roles as investigators in the sequel. Here are some new titles that will be available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, MX Player, and Lionsgate Play, among other platforms:

Gulmohar

Gulmohar is a story about three generations of a family who have grown apart through time. Sharmila Tagore plays the matriarch Kusum Batra, who decides to sell Gulmohar and go to Pondicherry in the film directed by Rahul V Chittella. Her announcement causes uproar in the family, making her son Arun (Manoj Bajpayee) nervous and her grandson (Suraj Sharma) yearn for independence.

Where to watch Gulmohar: Disney Plus Hotstar

Gulmohar cast: Manoj Baypayee, Suraj Sharma, Amol Palekar, Sharmila Tagore

Gulmohar release date: March 3

The Mandalorian: Season 3

The Mandalorian follows the exploits of bounty hunter Din Djarin. The Star Wars figure navigates the galaxy while safeguarding a small creature known as 'The Child,' who is now 'Baby Yoda'. Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey, and Bryce Dallas Howard directed the new season. Jon Favreau is the showrunner, while Pedro Pascal reprises his role as Din Djarin. Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Katee Sackhoff, Amy Sedaris, and Emily Swallow are among the other actors who will appear.

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

The Mandalorian: Season 3 cast: Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito

The Mandalorian: Season 3 release date: March 1



Sex/Life (Season 2)

Sex/Life is a love triangle narrative about a lady, her husband, and her history that offers a bold fresh look at feminine identity and desire. Based on B.B. Easton's book "44 Chapters About 4 Guys," this series follows suburban mother Billie Connelly, who begins to reconsider her life choices when her ex-boyfriend, Brad Simon, shows up. There's sex, infidelity, marriage, drama, and other things.

Streaming on: Netflix

Sex/Life (Season 2) cast: Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, Adam Demos

Sex/Life (Season 2) release date: March 2

Taj-Divided by Blood

'Taj - Split by Blood,' based on historical events, revolves around King Akbar (played by Naseeruddin Shah) and the subsequent bloodbath between his sons for the Mughal throne. Helmed by Ron Scalpello, 'Taj - Divided by Blood' stars Naseeruddin Shah as King Akbar, Aditi Rao Hydari as Anarkali, Aashim Gulati as Prince Salim, Taha Shah Badussha as Prince Murad, Shubham Kumar Mehra as Prince Daniyal, Sandhya Mridul as Queen Jodha Bai, Zareena Wahab as Queen Salima, Padma Damodaran as Queen Ruqaiya Begum, Rahul Bose as Mirza Hakim and Dharmendra as Sheikh Salim Chishti. While most stories about the Mughal era have been told through rose-colored glasses, Taj - Divided by Blood will present these historical individuals as human beings with goals, passions, and weaknesses.

Where to watch Taj-Divided by Blood: Zee5

Taj-Divided by Blood cast: Dharmendra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aashim Gulati, Taha Shah

Taj-Divided by Blood release date: March 3

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage is the comedian's second Netflix stand-up special. Chris Rock: Tamborine, his first film, premiered in February 2018. Bo Burnham directed the stand-up. The special was a success, with a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Chris Rock: Selective Outrage has been greatly anticipated since its announcement because of that success.

Streaming on: Netflix

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage cast: Chris Rock

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage release date: March 4

Class of ‘07

The comedy film Class of '07 is predicted to be entertaining. It depicts what occurs when an apocalyptic tidal wave comes at an all-girls high school's ten-year reunion, and a handful of ladies must find a way to survive on the island peak of their high school campus.

Where to watch Class of ‘07: Amazon Prime Video

Class of ‘07 cast: Emily Browning, Megan Smart, Caitlin Stasey

Class of ‘07 release date: March 17

Rocket Boys 2

The series' second season, which portrayed the narrative of India's space pioneers Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Dr Homi J. Bhabha, is now available. With its captivating plot, production value, and this year's breakout music sensation Achint Thakkar, the programme's first season built a devoted fan base. This historical drama series told the tale of how a group of ambitious scientists came together to help establish India's leading space agency, ISRO.

Where to watch Rocket Boys 2: SonyLIV

Rocket Boys 2 cast: Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Anjani Kumar Khanna, Sanjay Bhatia

Rocket Boys 2 release date: March



Murder Mystery 2

Murder Mystery 2 is a comedic mystery film written by James Vanderbilt and directed by Jeremy Garelick. It is a follow-up to the 2019 film Murder Mystery, which starred Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. The team returns as investigators Nick and Audrey, who must do all in their power to make their private detective firm popular with clients.

Where to watch Murder Mystery 2: Netflix

Murder Mystery 2 cast: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Mark Strong

Murder Mystery 2 release date: March 31st