Veteran Indian actor Mushtaq Khan, known for his versatile roles in films like Welcome, has passed away at the age of 56 after a battle with cancer. He was reportedly hospitalised for 15 days prior to his demise.

Veteran Indian actor Mushtaq Khan, a familiar and beloved face across numerous Bollywood films and television shows for decades, has sadly passed away. He was 56 years old. Khan's demise followed a courageous battle with cancer, reportedly culminating in a 15-day hospitalisation before his peaceful passing.

Khan's career spanned several decades, during which he became known for his versatile performances and memorable supporting roles. His ability to seamlessly transition between comedic and serious characters earned him a special place in the hearts of audiences. His distinctive presence often brought warmth and authenticity to the screen.

A Career of Memorable Roles

Over the years, Khan contributed to a wide array of projects, establishing himself as a reliable performer. His extensive filmography truly highlights his enduring presence in Indian cinema, stretching from the early 1980s to recent times. Other notable credits include Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai (1980), Kaalia (1981), Aashiqui (1990), Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin (1991), and Sadak (1991). Further showcasing his versatility, he also made appearances in popular titles like Judwaa (1997), Hera Pheri (2000), Phir Hera Pheri (2006), Rowdy Rathore (2012), Khiladi 786 (2012), and more recently, Stree (2018) and Badhaai Do (2022). This long list underscores his consistent work ethic and the demand for his unique talent.

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A Private Battle with Cancer

Mushtaq Khan's passing at the relatively young age of 56 has sent shockwaves through the industry and among his fans. While he was known for bringing laughter and memorable performances to the screen, his final days were marked by a private and arduous struggle. Khan had been battling cancer for some time, a challenge he faced with quiet resilience. His illness culminated in a 15-day hospitalisation period, during which medical professionals provided extensive care. Despite their efforts, the veteran actor succumbed to the disease, leaving a void that will be deeply felt.

Official Confirmation

His business partner Shivam confirmed the news to Hindustan Times City, "He passed away around 7pm on Thursday. He had been detected with lung cancer earlier and had got well. However, it relapsed eight days back and had to be admitted to the hospital. It was last stage cancer."

(This is a developing story)