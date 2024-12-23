Uttar Pradesh police arrest gang leader behind abductions of celebrities Mushtaq Khan and Sunil Pal

The leader of a gang involved in the abductions of actor Mushtaq Khan and comedian Sunil Pal has been arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police. Lavi Pal, also known as Rahul Saini, was caught after an encounter in Bijnor, during which he sustained injuries.

The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested the leader of a gang behind the abduction of actor Mushtaq Khan and comedian Sunil Pal, who were tricked into believing they were invited to an event, officials told PTI on Monday (Dec 23). Lavi Pal, also known as Rahul Saini, was apprehended following an encounter in Bijnor on Sunday night, during which he was injured.

According to Sanjeev Kumar Bajpai, Additional SP of Bijnor, Lavi Pal, the main accused in the case, was arrested during a police operation. He has been hospitalized for treatment of his injuries. A country-made pistol and several cartridges were recovered from him. One of his accomplices managed to escape, and action will be taken against him under the Gangster Act.

Comedian Sunil Pal was kidnapped on December 2 under the false pretense of being invited to perform at an event. The abductors held him captive for almost 24 hours and released him only after extorting a ransom of Rs 8 lakhs.

After the incident, Sunil Pal's wife, Sarita, filed a zero FIR in Mumbai, which was later transferred to the Lal Kurti police station in Meerut. The local police then initiated an investigation into the matter.

Similarly, in October, Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan, renowned for his role as Balloo in Anees Bazmee's Welcome, was reportedly abducted and held hostage in Bijnor district, western Uttar Pradesh.

Bijnor Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Jha explained that on October 15, the accused, posing as Rahul Saini, invited actor Mushtaq Khan to an event in Meerut scheduled for November 20. They offered him an advance payment of Rs 25,000 and a flight ticket.

On November 20, Mushtaq was picked up from Delhi Airport and taken to Bijnor, where he was held at a house in Chahshiri, owned by Lavi Pal. The actor managed to escape the next morning. When the kidnappers were asleep on November 21, Mushtaq fled and took refuge in a nearby mosque. He then safely returned home. Later, his event manager, Shivam Yadav, filed a report at Bijnor Kotwali on December 9.

Investigations have shown that the gang used the same method to abduct Sunil Pal in Meerut. During Mushtaq Khan's kidnapping, his mobile phone was used to make transactions amounting to Rs 2.5 lakh.

