The song 'Do Guna Zindagi' from the film 'Little Thomas,' starring Gulshan Devaiah and Rasika Dugal, has been released. The track captures the hopes of a Goan family and offers a glimpse into the film directed by Kaushal Oza, releasing on Oct 23.

'Do Guna Zindagi' track from Gulshan Devaiah and Rasika Dugal-starrer 'Little Thomas' was unveiled on Thursday. Sung by Raghav Meattle and composed by Aditya N. and Nayantara Bhatkal, with lyrics penned by Suresh Bhatia, the track captures the small everyday victories and quiet hopes of a family in Goa. The track centers on seven-year-old Thomas (Hridansh Parekh) as he eagerly anticipates the arrival of a baby brother, woven alongside his parents’ shared optimism for a happier life.

Moving beyond typical beachside postcards,'Do Guna Zindagi' was filmed across picturesque quarters of Goa.The visuals bring alive quiet alleyways, hidden stairways overlooking Portuguese-era houses, and the improvised football pitches on church grounds, evoking the laid-back, susegad spirit and vibrant joie-de-vivre of its colourful and quaint neighbourhoods.

Director and Producers on 'Little Thomas'

Written and directed by Kaushal Oza, Little Thomas is produced by Anushka Shah, Charu Oza, Rajnikant Oza, Akshay Thakker, Kabir Ahuja, Ranjan Singh and Anurag Kashyap. The film is slated for a theatrical release on October 23. Calling Little Thomas a film inspired from his childhood, director Kaushal Oza, said, "My team and I had a ball shooting it thanks to the infectious enthusiasm the kids brought on the set. And their chemistry shows on the screen. Thomas will make you smile, make you laugh, and even shed a tear or two."

Producer Ranjan Singh said Little Thomas is a film the team made to "remind us why we make films." "It’s such an innocent and fun story of a boy and his adventures to find the answer for his one question. In an age of fast cuts, and high on adrenaline films, this is a simple, sweet film which every family member can watch and should watch it together," Singh said. (ANI)