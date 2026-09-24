The trailer for 'Pooja Meri Jaan' has been unveiled. The intense drama, starring Huma Qureshi and Mrunal Thakur, follows a young woman whose rejection of a friend's advances leads to unsettling events, obsession, and questions of consent.

The trailer for Huma Qureshi and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming intense drama 'Pooja Meri Jaan' has been unveiled, following the character of Pooja as a series of unsettling events forces questions around rejection, obsession, consent and the truth behind what happened.

At the centre of the story is Pooja, a young woman whose decision to reject a close friend’s romantic advances sets off a series of unsettling events. As the story unfolds, questions begin to emerge around what really happened, who is responsible and whether Pooja is a victim of circumstances or has a deeper connection to the events surrounding her.

Huma Qureshi plays Sana, a lawyer who becomes closely involved in the case as she attempts to piece together the circumstances surrounding Pooja and uncover what lies beneath the conflicting accounts.

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As the truth remains elusive, 'Pooja Meri Jaan' keeps audiences questioning where innocence ends, and responsibility begins. Besides Mrunal and Huma, the film also features Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles.

Actors on Their Complex Characters

Speaking on the same, lead star Mrunal Thakur shared, "From the very beginning, I was drawn to this part because I knew it would allow me to explore the many layers I have as an actor and bring something different to the table. Pooja is a deeply layered character, and what drew me to both the film and her journey was the complexity of what unfolds around her. The role required me to navigate several emotional shades while consciously holding back the answers that the audience is meant to discover for themselves," as oer Huma Qureshi further added, "What makes Pooja Meri Jaan interesting is that it does not look at its central situation from just one point of view. Sana brings a legal perspective into the story, as she tries to piece together what happened and understand the conflicting accounts surrounding Pooja."

Production and Release Details

Directed by Navjot Gulati; produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, a Maddock Films production, 'Pooja Meri Jaan' is set to hit theatres on October 2, 2026, on Hindi Zee 5. (ANI)