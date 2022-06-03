Wedding Gift teaser is out; leaves audience eager to watch the film

Some movies attract audiences with their unique title and the team of the upcoming flick Wedding Gift have also done the same.

Directed by Vikram Prabhu, a debutant, Wedding Gift had created waves when they had announced it and also with the release of some songs. Now the team has raised curiosity once again with the release of a teaser. It opens with a scene in court where a case is being heard about domestic abuse.



Achyuth Kumar who plays a lawyer is seen arguing in favour of women who go through this situation. The interesting bit is when Prema speaks of how some women use this aspect for their gain and trouble their own partners.

Also Read: Vikram to Major, KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, South films that LEAKED on Tamilrockers





Meanwhile Wedding Gift is a sensitive subject that has been deftly handled with elements of entertainment by Vikram Prabhu. The film stars Nishan and Sonu Gowda as its leading pair. It also marks the comeback of actor Prema. Wedding Gift also stars Pavitra Lokesh and has music by Balachandra Prabhu. Uday Leela has helmed the camera.

Also Read: Kamal Haasan's Vikram: 7 reasons to buy tickets