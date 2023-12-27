'We could'nt afford to', Abhishek Bachchan recalls wearing old sherwaani to award show; Here's what he said

Abhishek Bachchan revealed a challenging period when his father's business failed. Struggling financially, he wore an old sherwani to a prestigious award show, emphasizing the frugality of that time. Leaving college to support his father, Abhishek worked as a production boy before his Bollywood debut

Abhishek Bachchan recently opened up about a challenging period in his life when his father, Amitabh Bachchan, faced financial difficulties due to a failed business venture. The actor revealed that during this tough time, he struggled to afford new clothes and had to wear an old sherwani to a prestigious award function.

Speaking at the Galatta Plus Mega Hindi Roundtable 2023 alongside other actors, Abhishek reminisced about the era when meticulous planning was required months in advance for award show outfits. He highlighted that in those days, free clothes weren't readily available, and individuals had to purchase their attire. The actor explained that even if they weren't nominated, stars ensured they weren't scheduled for shoots on such evenings, making these events a grand occasion for the entire industry.

Abhishek candidly shared that he faced a dilemma about what to wear to the coveted award show because, at that time, he didn't own many clothes due to financial constraints. He emphasized, "We were going through a rough time and trying to be as frugal as we could be." During the interview, he revealed a particular instance when he opted to wear the sherwani he had worn to his sister's wedding a couple of years earlier.

Expressing his desire to appear formal at the event, Abhishek stated that he didn't think it would be suitable to attend in casual attire. Consequently, he decided to reuse the sherwani for the award function. The actor acknowledged that it might sound peculiar now, but back then, limited resources compelled him to make such choices.

In the same interview, Abhishek Bachchan shed light on his decision to leave college and support his father during the financial crisis. He disclosed that Amitabh Bachchan's business had incurred significant losses, prompting him to prioritize family over education. Before entering Bollywood as an actor, Abhishek took on roles as a production boy, making tea on sets, and worked as a production assistant and assistant director.