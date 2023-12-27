Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur spotted at Mumbai airport; rumored love-birds headed for New Year vacay- WATCH

    Rumored lovebirds, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, created a stir at Mumbai Airport, igniting speculation about a joint New Year vacation. The Bollywood duo, frequently spotted together, has kept fans guessing about their relationship status

    Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur spotted at Mumbai airport; rumored love-birds headed for New Year vacay- WATCH ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 27, 2023, 11:17 AM IST

    On Wednesday morning, the paparazzi at the Mumbai Airport caught glimpses of the speculated couple, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, adding fuel to the rumors of a potential New Year vacation together. With the approaching New Year of 2024, the Bollywood industry has been buzzing with celebrities embarking on holiday getaways. Among the recent departures were Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and others.

    The spotlight shifted to Ananya Panday as she made a stylish entrance at the airport, donned in winter chic attire. Her ensemble comprised a beige sweatshirt paired with loose matching pants and a checkered beige jacket. Completing her look with a matching baseball cap and white and red sneakers, the 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' actress maintained a minimal makeup appearance while swiftly making her way to the entrance gate.

    Aditya Roy Kapur, on the other hand, opted for a casual yet dapper look, sporting a blue checkered shirt layered over a white tee, paired with beige pants and black sneakers. Like Ananya, he accessorized with a baseball cap and dark sunglasses. Although the rumored couple did not make a joint appearance at the airport, they were separately captured by the paparazzi around the same time.

    Speculations about the romantic involvement between Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have been circulating for a while. The duo made headlines when they attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash together in October of the previous year. Their dating rumors were further fueled when pictures from their vacation in Lisbon surfaced on the internet in July. Ananya had even confessed to finding Aditya 'hot' during an episode of 'Koffee With Karan 7.'

    Addressing the dating rumors on a recent episode of 'Koffee With Karan 8,' Ananya responded coyly, saying, 'I'm feeling very Ananya Coy Kapur to answer that question.' This playful acknowledgment added more intrigue to the ongoing speculations surrounding their relationship.

    ALSO READ: 'Feeling Merry and Happy', says Kareena Kapoor as she features on Forbes

    In terms of their professional endeavors, Ananya Panday was recently seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,' a film that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in lead roles. As for Aditya Roy Kapur, who last appeared in 'Gumraah' and 'The Night Manager 2,' his upcoming project is 'Metro...In Dino,' where he will be sharing the screen with Sara Ali Khan. As the year comes to a close, fans are left wondering if Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur will indeed be celebrating the New Year together, adding a dash of romance to the festivities.

    ALSO READ: Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun found dead in car amid drug trial; suicide suspected- Reports

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2023, 11:17 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding Update: Mithila Palkar, Kiran Rao, Azad Rao Khan and more attend celebration RBA

    Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding Update: Mithila Palkar, Kiran Rao, Azad Rao Khan and more attend celebration

    Feeling Merry and Happy', says Kareena Kapoor as she features on Forbes ATG

    'Feeling Merry and Happy', says Kareena Kapoor as she features on Forbes

    Bigg Boss 17: Netizens SHOCKED to see Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's getting intimate on national TV (WATCH) RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Netizens SHOCKED to see Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's getting intimate on national TV (WATCH)

    Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun found dead in car amid drug trial; suicide suspected- Reports

    Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun found dead in car amid drug trial; suicide suspected- Reports

    Dunki Box Office Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's film sees significant drop, earns Rs 10.25 crore RBA

    Dunki Box Office Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's film sees significant drop, earns Rs 10.25 crore

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: Kannada activists tear down banners at Gopalan Mall seeking Kannada inclusion vkp

    Bengaluru: Kannada activists tear down banners at Gopalan Mall seeking Kannada inclusion

    Royal welcome for MI captain Hardik Pandya at Jamnagar's Reliance Industries; video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Royal welcome for MI captain Hardik Pandya at Jamnagar's Reliance Industries; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Rahul Gandhi to undertake 'Manipur to Mumbai' Bharat Nyay Yatra from January 14; check details AJR

    Rahul Gandhi to undertake 'Manipur to Mumbai' Bharat Nyay Yatra from January 14; check details

    Bikers halt near Dargah at Chikkamagaluru, shout Jai Sri Ram slogans; Minority group demands arrest vkp

    Bikers halt near Dargah at Chikkamagaluru, shout Jai Sri Ram slogans; Minority group demands arrest

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-78 December 27 2023: Check todays winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-78 December 27 2023: Who will first prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Recent Videos

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon