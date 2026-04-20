Amid grieving grandmother Asha Bhosle’s loss, Zanai Bhosle reacted strongly after an old video with Reem Shaikh resurfaced online, saying the timing made her pain even harder to handle.

Zanai Bhosle is going through a deeply emotional phase after the loss of her grandmother, Asha Bhosle. As she continues to mourn, her social media has been filled with heartfelt tributes, reflecting the strong bond they shared over the years.

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Old Video Sparks Fresh Hurt

Amid this sensitive time, a paparazzi account reposted an old video of Zanai with actress Reem Shaikh. The clip, originally shot around six months ago outside a Mumbai café, shows the two casually interacting with photographers, posing briefly, and leaving together.

While the video itself was harmless, its sudden reappearance, so soon after Asha Bhosle’s passing, did not sit well with Zanai.

Zanai Reacts Strongly

Zanai didn’t stay silent. She took to the comments section of the post, requesting the page to avoid sharing old clips during such a difficult time. Her response made it clear that revisiting moments from happier days is especially painful while she is still processing her loss.

Her reaction reflects the emotional toll the past few days have taken on her.

A Bond Beyond Words

Zanai and her grandmother were known to share a close and loving relationship. Beyond being family, Asha Bhosle was also a mentor and guiding force in Zanai’s life. Since her passing on April 12, Zanai has been expressing her grief through touching posts, giving fans a glimpse into their deep connection.

A Farewell To A Legend

Mumbai bid a grand farewell to Asha Bhosle, honouring her legendary contribution to music. Her last rites were held at Shivaji Park crematorium with full state honours. Several prominent names, including Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Jackie Shroff, and Sachin Tendulkar, were present to pay their respects.

Even as the world remembers Asha Bhosle’s legacy, for Zanai, this remains a deeply personal loss she is still learning to cope with.