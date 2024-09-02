Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: 'Yudhra' reveals first track 'Saathiya' showcasing Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan’s chemistry

    The excitement surrounding the upcoming film 'Yudhra' is reaching new heights with the release of a teaser for the film’s first track, "Saathiya." The teaser highlights the incredible chemistry between the lead stars, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan. Fans are eagerly awaiting this highly anticipated track, which promises to be a standout feature of the film.

    Captivating Track 'Saathiya'
    The song "Saathiya" is a mesmerizing blend of melody and emotion, crafted by the acclaimed musical trio Shankar Ehsaan Loy. The track boasts beautiful vocals from Pratibha Singh Baghel and Vishal Mishra, with legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar penning the poignant lyrics. 

    Adding to its charm is a captivating chorus performed by Prakriti Giri, Darshana Menon, Madhura Paranjape, and Pragati Joshi. Produced by DawGeek and Gulraj Singh, the song promises to be a musical highlight of the film.

    Film Details and Release Date
    'Yudhra,' directed by Ravi Udyawar and written by Farhan Akhtar and Sridhar Raghavan, is set to be an action-packed cinematic experience. Siddhant Chaturvedi stars as Yudhra, a character-driven by intense revenge, while Malavika Mohanan plays Nikhat, adding significant emotional depth to the storyline. 

    The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and is scheduled to hit theaters on September 20. With its gripping storyline and strong performances, 'Yudhra' is shaping up to be a must-watch film.

