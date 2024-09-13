WATCH VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan visits Deepika Padukone, her new born baby at the hospital

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    On September 8, 2024, Deepika Padukone gave birth to a baby girl and Shah Rukh Khan came to visit her at the hospital.

    Actor Shah Rukh Khan was spotted late at night on September 12 at Mumbai's HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, where he paid a visit to his 'Om Shanti Om' co-star Deepika Padukone, who recently gave birth to her first child with Ranveer Singh. On September 8, 2024, the actress gave birth to a baby girl. A video emerged online showing Shah Rukh Khan coming in his white Rolls Royce, adding to the excitement surrounding the birth of Deepika and Ranveer's daughter. This visit is part of a surge of high-profile visitors paying their respects and congratulating the new parents. Mukesh Ambani was among the first to visit the couple at the hospital, congratulating and blessing the infant.

    Congratulation messages

    Deepika and Ranveer's announcement of their newborn girl on Instagram sparked an outpouring of love from the Bollywood community. Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Sara Ali Khan all flocked to social media to extend their best wishes. Kareena Kapoor also extended her congrats, wishing the couple and their child well.

    Deepika Padukone to take work break

    Deepika Padukone is anticipated to take a temporary break from her work duties after the delivery. According to sources, Deepika expects to go on maternity leave till March 2025. After her sabbatical, she will return to work on the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, which will also include Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas.

    Ranveer Singh's professional front

    Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is preparing for his forthcoming roles in Singham Again and Don 3, the latter of which also stars Kiara Advani. As the pair adjusts to their new duties as parents, industry colleagues, and fans continue to show them love and support.

