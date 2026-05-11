Actor Trisha Krishnan attended Vijay's swearing-in event in Chennai on May 10. She was swamped as she departed, surrounded by media and admirers, which became a significant talking topic at the event.

Actor Trisha Krishnan made headlines on Sunday, May 10, after attending the swearing-in ceremony of actor-turned-politician Vijay, who took oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium following his party's resounding victory in the 2026 Assembly elections. When she attempted to escape the event, she was surrounded by fans and media.

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Trisha came to the stadium with her mother, Uma Krishnan, and was spotted witnessing the event among Vijay's family and other notable guests. Her attendance at Vijay's oath-taking quickly became a topic of discussion on social media as reports of their connection spread.

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The atmosphere became congested after the ceremony concluded. As Trisha exited the stadium, a large crowd of reporters and fans gathered around her, many wanting to get her reaction to Vijay's swearing-in. Despite being jostled and questioned from all sides, she stayed composed and smiled as she went through the mob. She did not stop to speak with the reporters and preferred to go silently.

Trisha wore a teal-and-gold saree with a cream blouse embellished with gold embroidery. She finished the ensemble with malli poo (jasmine flowers), a diamond-ruby choker set, a tight hairstyle, and little make-up.

On the job front, Trisha will feature in Karuppu, which also stars Suriya. RJ Balaji directed the film, which is set to be released in theatres on May 14. Meanwhile, Vijay's film Jana Nayagan is halted due to a certification issue with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).