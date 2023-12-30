Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Watch: Thalapathy Vijay provide aid to flood victims in Tuticorin; fans praise his gesture

    In a touching display of compassion, the iconic actor Thalapathy Vijay made his way to Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, extending relief to the victims affected by the flood.

    Thalapathy Vijay, the popular Tamil actor, showed his support for the people affected by floods in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts by visiting Tuticorin on December 30. Known for his kindness, Vijay is helping families by providing relief and welfare hit hard by the recent floods in the region.

    In a caring move, the well-known actor arrived at Tuticorin airport to provide aid to those affected by the floods in Tutcorin and Tirunelveli districts. This is a gesture of solidarity with communities struggling after heavy rains wreaked havoc in Tamil Nadu, especially in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli.

    Now, videos capturing Thalapathy Vijay providing aid and essential items to flood victims are gaining widespread attention on the internet, quickly becoming viral. Watch here:

     

     

     

    The intense monsoons have caused widespread destruction, leaving many without homes, food, or clean water in some areas of Tamil Nadu. Responding to this crisis, the 'Leo' actor, who is known for his charitable work, has come to Tuticorin to distribute relief materials and support families in need.

    Adding a movie touch to his meaningful efforts, it's worth noting that the actor had two film releases in 2023 - 'Varisu' and the well-received 'Leo.' His collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for 'Leo' was a big success, earning over Rs 600 crore worldwide. Currently filming for his upcoming project with director Venkat Prabhu, titled 'Thalapathy 68,' Vijay continues to contribute to both movies and social causes.

    At the same time, there are rumors that Thalapathy Vijay might start his own political party in 2024 and participate in the 2026 elections. While an official announcement is awaited, it seems that the actor's entry into politics is on the horizon, adding another aspect to his impactful presence in public life.

