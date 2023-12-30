Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Guntur Kaaram: Mahesh Babu-starrer trailer speculated to release on THIS date

    Scheduled for release next month, "Guntur Kaaram," featuring Mahesh Babu, is generating anticipation. Recent reports suggest that the release of the speculative trailer has been unveiled.

    Guntur Kaaram: Mahesh Babu-starrer trailer speculated to release on THIS date SHG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 30, 2023, 2:31 PM IST

    Currently, Mahesh Babu is actively involved in two exciting film projects. One of them is an untitled venture with SS Rajamouli, currently in the filming phase. The other project is "Guntur Kaaram," directed by Trivikram Srinivas, which is reportedly in the final stages of production. There's speculation that "Guntur Kaaram" might hit the screens on January 12, 2024, coinciding with the festive occasion of Sankranti. A much-anticipated pre-release event is scheduled for January 6 in Hyderabad, where fans might get a glimpse of the trailer. There are also rumors circulating that Netflix has acquired the digital rights for a substantial amount, hinting at the possibility of the film being available on OTT platforms within 60 days of its theatrical release. However, these details are still awaiting official confirmation.

    The collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Trivikram is significant as it marks their reunion after a hiatus of 12 years, promising an opulent cinematic experience. Adding an unexpected twist to the narrative, the recent release of the song "Kurchi Madathapetti" from "Guntur Kaaram" has grabbed attention. This song has an interesting origin, stemming from a meme that gained notoriety a few months ago, featuring an elderly individual making amusing comments on a YouTube channel. The incorporation of this meme into a song for Mahesh Babu's movie has elicited diverse reactions among fans. Some applaud Mahesh Babu's charismatic on-screen presence, while others express discontent with the song's inclusion, feeling it deviates from the expected standards set by Mahesh Babu and Trivikram.

    In essence, the film has generated significant anticipation, with the promotional song adding to the buzz as the New Year approaches. It has the potential to become a chartbuster, creating excitement among fans and movie enthusiasts alike.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan faints inside BB house; rushed to hospital

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2023, 2:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan faints inside BB house; rushed to hospital SHG

    Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan faints inside BB house; rushed to hospital

    Video Will Malaika Arora marry again after Arbaaz Khan's second wedding? Here's what she said RBA

    Video: Will Malaika Arora marry again after Arbaaz Khan's second wedding? Here's what she said

    I hate situationships..": Ananya Pandey on dating rumours with Aditya Roy Kapoor SHG

    "I hate situationships..": Ananya Pandey on dating rumours with Aditya Roy Kapoor

    Bigg Boss 17: 'Humara divorce case...' Ankita Lokhande's explosive statement rattles viewers Amidst spat with Vicky Jain RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: 'Humara divorce case...' Ankita's explosive statement rattles viewers amidst spat with Vicky

    SBS Drama Awards 2023 complete winners list: 'Revenant', 'My Demon', 'Taxi Driver 2' win big RBA

    SBS Drama Awards 2023 complete winners list: 'Revenant', 'My Demon', 'Taxi Driver 2' win big

    Recent Stories

    12th Fail' to 'Three of Us': 7 movies to watch on New Year's Eve SHG

    '12th Fail' to 'Three of Us': 7 movies to watch on New Year's Eve

    Historic moment: PM Modi inaugurates Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya (WATCH) AJR

    Historic moment: PM Modi inaugurates Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Karnataka govt faces criticism for failure to withdraw cases against pro-Kannada activists vkp

    Karnataka govt faces criticism for failure to withdraw cases against pro-Kannada activists

    Ooty to Mysore-7 New Year weekend getaways from Bangalore RBA Eai

    Ooty to Mysore-7 New Year weekend getaways from Bangalore

    Sanjay Raut mocks BJP over Ayodhya buzz, says may declare Lord Ram as poll candidate AJR

    Sanjay Raut mocks BJP over Ayodhya buzz, says may declare Lord Ram as poll candidate

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Residents and devotees thank PM Modi for bringing 'Ram Rajya' to Ayodhya (WATCH)

    PM Modi has brought Ram Rajya to Ayodhya: Residents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon