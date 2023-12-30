Guntur Kaaram: Mahesh Babu-starrer trailer speculated to release on THIS date

Currently, Mahesh Babu is actively involved in two exciting film projects. One of them is an untitled venture with SS Rajamouli, currently in the filming phase. The other project is "Guntur Kaaram," directed by Trivikram Srinivas, which is reportedly in the final stages of production. There's speculation that "Guntur Kaaram" might hit the screens on January 12, 2024, coinciding with the festive occasion of Sankranti. A much-anticipated pre-release event is scheduled for January 6 in Hyderabad, where fans might get a glimpse of the trailer. There are also rumors circulating that Netflix has acquired the digital rights for a substantial amount, hinting at the possibility of the film being available on OTT platforms within 60 days of its theatrical release. However, these details are still awaiting official confirmation.

The collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Trivikram is significant as it marks their reunion after a hiatus of 12 years, promising an opulent cinematic experience. Adding an unexpected twist to the narrative, the recent release of the song "Kurchi Madathapetti" from "Guntur Kaaram" has grabbed attention. This song has an interesting origin, stemming from a meme that gained notoriety a few months ago, featuring an elderly individual making amusing comments on a YouTube channel. The incorporation of this meme into a song for Mahesh Babu's movie has elicited diverse reactions among fans. Some applaud Mahesh Babu's charismatic on-screen presence, while others express discontent with the song's inclusion, feeling it deviates from the expected standards set by Mahesh Babu and Trivikram.

In essence, the film has generated significant anticipation, with the promotional song adding to the buzz as the New Year approaches. It has the potential to become a chartbuster, creating excitement among fans and movie enthusiasts alike.

