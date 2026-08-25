Tej Pratap Yadav and Mallika Sherawat’s fun yoga session on Bhojpuri Bawaal has gone viral. The politician struggled to keep up with the actress, while their playful compliments left viewers amused and entertained.

Tej Pratap Yadav is once again grabbing attention for an unexpected public appearance. The Bihar politician recently shared a fun moment with Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat while attempting yoga and stretching exercises on the reality show Bhojpuri Bawaal.

Tej Pratap Yadav Takes On Mallika’s Fitness Challenge

In a clip from the show, Mallika Sherawat takes on the role of a fitness instructor and demonstrates different yoga poses and stretches for Tej Pratap. While the actress performs each move effortlessly, the politician appears to struggle to keep pace.

At one point during the session, Tej Pratap can be heard admitting, “It’s very hard,” as he tries to follow Mallika’s instructions. The workout soon turns into a light-hearted interaction between the two.

Mallika then compliments Tej Pratap, telling him, “Your smile has done wonders.” He responds with a compliment of his own, saying, “Your smile is amazing, Mallika ji.” Their exchange leaves the actress smiling and laughing.

Mallika Sherawat Joins Bhojpuri Bawaal

Mallika is reportedly appearing as a special guest on Bhojpuri Bawaal, a show that brings together several popular names from the Bhojpuri entertainment industry. The programme features stars including Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey and Kajal Raghwani.

The show combines conversations, entertainment and fun moments involving the guests’ personal and professional lives. However, Tej Pratap and Mallika’s unusual workout session has emerged as one of the more entertaining clips from the programme.

Internet Reacts To Their Unexpected Pairing

The video has sparked amusing reactions from social media users, with many entertained by the unexpected combination. One user called Tej Pratap an “all-rounder”, while another jokingly described the moment as an unexpected collaboration.

Another comment read, “Bihar politics has officially entered its Yoga & Chill era,” while several others focused on the playful exchange between the two.