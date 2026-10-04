Actor Emma Roberts took to Instagram to share a series of intimate photos from her July wedding to Cody John. The post, captioned 'Hitched,' gives fans a personal look at their special day, held at John’s family estate in Sun Valley, Idaho.

More than two months after tying the knot with actor Cody John, Emma Roberts has shared a closer look at their wedding day. The actor shared a post on her Instagram earlier this week to share a a series of pictures from the couple’s July wedding. In the photos, Roberts and John can be seen exchanging vows, sharing a kiss and walking hand-in-hand after the ceremony. Roberts kept the caption simple, writing, “Hitched.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts)

The pictures offer a personal look at the wedding, with the couple seen in several quiet moments from their special day. One picture shows them sharing a kiss, while another captures them during their vows. Other photographs show the newlyweds walking together after the ceremony.

Idaho Ceremony and Wedding Attire

Roberts and John reportedly got married on July 25 at John’s family estate in Sun Valley, Idaho, according to PEOPLE magazine. Some pictures from the wedding had surfaced earlier, but the latest set gives fans a look at the celebration through Roberts’ own Instagram account. For the occasion, Roberts wore a custom Monique Lhuillier gown in an antique-inspired shade. The chiffon dress featured delicate detailing, a matching headband and a high slit. John, meanwhile, wore a classic black tuxedo.

Roberts is also a mother to her son, Rhodes Robert Hedlund, whom she welcomed with her former partner Garrett Hedlund in December 2020. (ANI)