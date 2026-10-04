Yami Gautam urged media outlets to stop using AI to alter her photographs from public events. In a post on X, the 'Article 370' actor requested that her images be used in their original form, emphasizing the need for consent.

Yami Gautam Urges Media to Refrain From AI Photo Alterations

With the use of AI-generated and AI-edited images on the rise, actor Yami Gautam has urged the media to refrain from altering her photographs taken at public appearances. The ‘Article 370’ actor shared a post on X, asking media outlets not to use AI to “alter or enhance” her photographs and to use the pictures in their original form.

In her post, she wrote, “A sincere request to the media.” “Please refrain from using AI to alter or enhance my photographs from public appearances. Kindly use images in original form,” she wrote. She added, “Altering or manipulating an individual’s image or likeness using AI should not be done without their knowledge and consent. Thank you in advance for respecting my request!” A sincere request to the media Please refrain from using AI to alter or enhance my photographs from public appearances. Kindly use images in original form. Altering or manipulating an individual’s image or likeness using AI should not be done without their knowledge and consent. Thank you in advance for respecting my request! — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) October 4, 2026

Yami’s statement came a day after actor Jr NTR spoke against AI-tampered video clips from the song ‘Chuttamalle’ from his film ‘Devara’, which also featured Janhvi Kapoor. Yami, however, did not refer to any specific incident.

On the Work Front

On the work front, Yami will next be seen in ‘Nayyi Navelli’, which is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, ahead of Dussehra. The film features Yami in a new role and combines fantasy, humour and action with a family-based story.

The actress plays Mohini, a new daughter-in-law in the Awasthi family. What begins as a story about a newly married woman settling into her new home gradually takes a different turn as questions arise about her character and the secrets surrounding her.

The film also stars Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vasisth, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee and Prateek Pachori in key roles. ‘Nayyi Navelli’ is directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, with music composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar. (ANI)