    WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan rehearses for WPL 2024's opening ceremony, Shahid Kapoor expresses his love for cricket

    The Women's Premier League 2024 will begin today and will feature spectacular performances by Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor, among others.

    First Published Feb 23, 2024, 8:30 AM IST

    The Women's Premier League 2024 is all set to begin today and the opening ceremony, which will take place on Friday, will feature a star-studded lineup. The celebration will feature spectacular performances by Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor, among others, at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The WPL's official Instagram feed published videos of the actors rehearsing for the opening ceremony.

    Shah Rukh Khan's rehearsal video

    In the video, Shah Rukh is seen preparing for the ceremony and he also does the hook step from his film 'Jawan's title tune. During the show's preparations, SRK was photographed wearing a white sweater, trousers, and sunglasses, as well as doing his characteristic arms open pose.

    Also read: 'Shaitaan' trailer: Ajay Devgn takes on R Madhavan in intense battle to protect his family [Watch]

    Shahid Kapoor expresses his love for cricket

    The second clip shows Shahid Kapoor entering the stadium. Shahid shared his love for cricket, saying, "I always wanted to be a cricketer. When I enter a stadium, I am filled with excitement. I'm like a kid. This is such an excellent project. It's fantastic to see all the women. They are terrific athletes who deserve the best possibilities, and this is an excellent platform for them. I think it was well overdue."

    Women's Premier League 2024

    To add to the excitement, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, and Sidharth Malhotra will perform during the WPL 2024 opening ceremony. The second edition of WPL begins on February 23 at 6:30 p.m., after the stars' thrilling dance performances. The first match of the new season will be between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals.

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2024, 8:30 AM IST
