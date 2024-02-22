'Shaitaan' trailer: Ajay Devgn takes on R Madhavan in intense battle to protect his family [Watch]

After showing the intriguing appearances of the characters in posters, the makers of the Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan-starrer 'Shaitaan' have unveiled the trailer for the film. The trailer is enough to give viewers shivers and has sparked huge excitement among enthusiasts.

The 'Shaitaan' trailer

The trailer begins with R Madhavan entering Ajay Devgn's home. He offers to leave within 15 minutes of charging his phone, but his motives are different. Joythika Saravanan, who plays Ajay's wife, is worried and urges her husband to remove the intruder from their home. Ajay Devgn tries, but it's too late. His daughter, played by Janki Bodiwala, appears to be hypnotized by Madhavan's 'Shaitaan' and follows his commands. In one scenario, she hits her father as 'Shaitaan' instructs her. The remaining video shows Ajay and Jyothika trying with everything they have to liberate their daughter from Madhavan.

Also read: 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari': Karan Johar unveils character names of Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor

Ajay does resemble 'Drishyam' in that he appears ready to protect his family with his life. Madhavan, on the other hand, executes his job admirably, appearing intimidating enough to give the audience shivers. The trailer also shows Joythika Saravanan and Janki Bodiwala giving excellent performances.

About 'Shaitan'

Vikas Bahl directs the picture, which has a superb ensemble cast. 'Shaitaan' is the official Hindi version of Vash, a Gujarati horror film. The film will open in theaters on March 8.