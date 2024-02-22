Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Shaitaan' trailer: Ajay Devgn takes on R Madhavan in intense battle to protect his family [Watch]

    On Thursday, the makers of Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan-starrer 'Shaitaan' was released.

    'Shaitaan' trailer: Ajay Devgn takes on R Madhavan in intense battle to protect his family [Watch] RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 22, 2024, 5:07 PM IST

    After showing the intriguing appearances of the characters in posters, the makers of the Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan-starrer 'Shaitaan' have unveiled the trailer for the film. The trailer is enough to give viewers shivers and has sparked huge excitement among enthusiasts.

    The 'Shaitaan' trailer

    The trailer begins with R Madhavan entering Ajay Devgn's home. He offers to leave within 15 minutes of charging his phone, but his motives are different. Joythika Saravanan, who plays Ajay's wife, is worried and urges her husband to remove the intruder from their home. Ajay Devgn tries, but it's too late. His daughter, played by Janki Bodiwala, appears to be hypnotized by Madhavan's 'Shaitaan' and follows his commands. In one scenario, she hits her father as 'Shaitaan' instructs her. The remaining video shows Ajay and Jyothika trying with everything they have to liberate their daughter from Madhavan.

    Also read: 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari': Karan Johar unveils character names of Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor

    Ajay does resemble 'Drishyam' in that he appears ready to protect his family with his life. Madhavan, on the other hand, executes his job admirably, appearing intimidating enough to give the audience shivers. The trailer also shows Joythika Saravanan and Janki Bodiwala giving excellent performances.

    About 'Shaitan'

    Vikas Bahl directs the picture, which has a superb ensemble cast. 'Shaitaan' is the official Hindi version of Vash, a Gujarati horror film. The film will open in theaters on March 8.

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2024, 5:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Manjummel Boys box office day 1 report: Soubin, Sreenath Bhasi starrer mints over Rs 2.5 crore rkn

    Manjummel Boys box office day 1 report: Soubin, Sreenath Bhasi starrer mints over Rs 2.5 crore

    'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari': Karan Johar unveils character names of Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor RKK

    'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari': Karan Johar unveils character names of Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding guest list out: Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and others to attend RKK

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding guest list out: Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and others to attend

    'Raayan' first look out: Dhanush reveals SJ Suryah's character from his directional film NIR

    'Raayan' first look out: Dhanush reveals SJ Suryah's character from his directional film

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu REVEALS her weight and metabolic age, fans term her 'Fitness queen' RKK

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu REVEALS her weight and metabolic age, fans term her 'Fitness queen'

    Recent Stories

    Manipur High Court modifies 2023 order on Meiteis In Scheduled Tribe List

    BREAKING: Manipur High Court modifies 2023 order on Meiteis In Scheduled Tribe List

    Akhilesh Yadav says will join Rahul Gandhi's yatra, day after Congress and SP finalise seat sharing snt

    Akhilesh Yadav says will join Rahul Gandhi's yatra, day after Congress and SP finalise seat sharing

    Factors that affect your mental health rkn

    Factors that affect your mental health

    Avalanche in Kashmir's Gulmarg leaves one foreigner dead; several feared trapped anr

    Avalanche in Kashmir's Gulmarg leaves one foreigner dead; several feared trapped

    Alabama Supreme Court declares frozen embryos as children under state law, Instantly impacting IVF treatment avv

    Alabama Supreme Court declares frozen embryos as children under state law, Instantly impacting IVF treatment

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon