    Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya, Abhishek dance with Big B, KJo at Dhirubhai Ambani School event

    Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day event: Bollywood stars, including the Bachchans and Shah Rukh Khan were seen dancing together at the annual day celebration. Aishwarya Rai, Suhana were also seen dancing with Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan.

    Watch Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya, Abhishek dance with Big B, KJo at Dhirubhai Ambani School event
    First Published Dec 16, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

    On December 15, prominent Bollywood celebs whose children attend Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai attended the annual occasion. Among those in attendance were the Bachchans, Shah Rukh Khan and his family, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, and Shahid Kapoor with his wife Mira Rajput. 

    A viral video that sparked the internet's attention showed these celebs having fun, dancing together, and bringing an extra layer of excitement to the already star-studded event.

    Now, a video of several stars dancing together to ‘Deewangi Deewangi’ has gone viral. Aishwarya Rai danced along with husband Abhishek and father-in-law Amitabh to the song. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh, Suhana, and Karan Johar were spotted dancing to the song from his movie. 

    Also Read: SHOCKING! Aishwarya Rai moves out of Bachchan house? Is divorce on the cards? Reports

    Kareena Kapoor was also present at the event and was seen cheering for Taimur Ali Khan as he went and performed on stage. 

    Also Read: Vijay's next likely to hit screens in June or July 2024? Read more to find out

    Earlier in the day, Aishwarya made her first public appearance with her father-in-law, megastar Amitabh, after accusations arose on the internet about the latter supposedly unfollowing the actress on Instagram. 

    Overall, the annual day was a huge success. It included amazing performances by all of the youngsters, instilling pride in every parent. Aside from the outstanding presentations, the event allowed everyone to reconnect and rest, temporarily putting cares aside. It became a treasured memory for everybody, promoting community among industry colleagues.

