    SHOCKING! Aishwarya Rai moves out of Bachchan house? Is divorce on the cards? Reports

    Amidst a reported family rift, Aishwarya Rai's departure from the Bachchan residence makes waves in the headlines. The familial bond is further strained as tensions escalate with Aishwarya's pivotal decision.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 15, 2023, 7:12 PM IST

    In a surprising turn of events, recent reports indicate that Aishwarya Rai has chosen to reside outside the Bachchan family home. Allegedly, she now divides her time between her maternal residence and a separate dwelling distinct from her in-laws, alongside her husband.

    According to Times Now, Aishwarya and Abhishek's cohabitation appears to be sustained primarily for the sake of their child, Aradhya Bachchan. Reports suggest that underlying issues between the couple have persisted for an extended period. The recent development of Aishwarya moving out has only served to exacerbate the already delicate situation.

    Numerous media outlets have suggested an underlying tension between Aishwarya and her mother-in-law, Jaya Bachchan, characterized by a prolonged lack of communication and acknowledgment between the two. This strained dynamic has reportedly led to Abhishek Bachchan finding himself caught in the middle, torn between his allegiance to his mother and his commitment to his wife. The situation has purportedly intensified with the permanent residence of Shweta Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan's daughter, in Jalsa.

    What happened on Amitabh Bachchan's birthday?

    During Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday celebration, a notable incident occurred when both Shweta and Aishwarya posted contrasting versions of the same family photograph. Shweta's rendition included Amitabh, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta's children, and Aradhya. In stark contrast, Aishwarya's version deliberately cropped out Jaya, along with Navaya Naveli Nanda and Agastya, leaving only Aradhya alongside Big B.

    While there has been no official statement from the family, the discernible distance Aishwarya Rai is maintaining from the Bachchan household is causing concern among fans.

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2023, 7:24 PM IST
