Vijay's next likely to hit screens in June or July 2024? Read more to find out

Vijay's 68th film, "Thalapathy 68," directed by Venkat Prabhu, sparks fervent anticipation in the Tamil film industry. Boasting a stellar cast and meticulous production efforts, the movie, set for a speculated June or July release, promises a compelling cinematic experience

Vijay, a prominent figure in the Tamil film industry, has once again captured the attention of his massive fan base with the announcement of his 68th film, tentatively titled "Thalapathy 68." The film, directed by Venkat Prabhu, is eagerly awaited and has generated significant anticipation among cinephiles.

The ensemble cast for "Thalapathy 68" adds to the excitement, featuring notable actors such as Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Jayaram, Yogi Babu, and Meenakshi Chaudhary. While an official release date is yet to be confirmed, reports suggest that fans can expect the film to hit the screens in June or July of the upcoming year. Furthermore, it's speculated that the first look of the movie will be unveiled on January 1, 2024.

Vijay officially announced his involvement in the project on May 21, and although Atlee was initially considered for directing, Venkat Prabhu stepped in due to prior commitments with actor Varun Dhawan. Produced by Kalapathi S Aghoram under AGS Entertainments, "Thalapathy 68" promises a visually stunning experience with music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni, and editing by Venkat Raajen.

Reports circulating in the industry suggest that Vijay is set to receive a substantial remuneration of Rs 200 crore for his role in the film, highlighting the magnitude of the project. The production team's dedication to success is evident through their meticulous efforts, including a visit to Los Angeles for visual effects scanning.

While the lead actress is yet to be officially confirmed, speculations abound that Vijay might take on dual roles, portraying both a father and son—a narrative twist that adds to the intrigue of the movie, according to reports from Times of India.

ALSO READ: The Archies: Janhvi Kapoor advised Khushi Kapoor to be prepared to receive 'hate'; applauds her role as Betty

The film's shooting commenced in October, with the initial schedule unfolding in Chennai. As the production progresses, the collaboration between Vijay's star power and director Venkat Prabhu's creative vision promises to deliver a captivating cinematic experience. "Thalapathy 68" is poised to be a milestone in Vijay's illustrious career, leaving fans eagerly anticipating its arrival on the big screen.