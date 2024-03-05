Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu visits Padmavathi temple; actress clicks photos with fans

    Telugu star Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently visited the Sri Padmavati Ammavaari Temple in Tiruchanur. A video of the actor from the temple has emerged online.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 5, 2024, 9:27 AM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently went to the Sri Padmavati Ammavaari Temple in Tiruchanur. A video of the actor from the temple has appeared online. Samantha recently visited the Sri Padmavati Ammavaari Temple in Tiruchanur, Andhra Pradesh. On Monday, March 4, her team published a video of her temple visit. She was joined by her stylist and pal, Preetham Jukalker.

    Samantha exited the temple dressed elegantly in a neutral kurta-pajama combination and greeted her followers. The actor from 'The Family Man 2' even took photographs with several of her admirers who discovered her at the shrine. Watch the video here.

    Samantha has declared that she will be taking a vacation from work in 2022. However, she is now prepared to return to work. According to the Hindustan Times, Samantha plans to return to work this year. 

    “She is feeling a lot better. Rejuvenated is the right word to explain her state of mind and health. There is no doubt that her health is doing way better as she is feeling energised. Also, the time off and travel around the world, opened her to a lot of different things. Now, she is planning to channel all that energy into her work,” they said, adding, “She is planning to start acting and be back on set. In fact, she is looking forward to it. It is expected that she will be back at work when Citadel promotions start. She might also start a new project, which she is backing,” the source said.

    Meanwhile, she will appear next in filmmaker Raj and DK's 'Citadel: India'. She will star alongside Varun Dhawan in the spy thriller series.

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2024, 9:27 AM IST
