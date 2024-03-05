Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PM Narendra Modi meets iconic actress Vyjayanthimala in Chennai; picture goes viral

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Vyjayanthimala, a great actress, in Chennai. In a tweet, the Prime Minister acknowledged her contributions to film and said she had just received the Padma Vibhushan.

    PM Narendra Modi meets iconic actress Vyjayanthimala in Chennai; picture goes viral RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 5, 2024, 8:23 AM IST

    On Monday (March 04), Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Padma Vibhushan recipient and iconic actress Vyjayanthimala in Chennai. Embracing their congratulations, the Prime Minister stated that Vyjayanthimala is recognised throughout the country for "her exemplary contribution to the world of Indian cinema".

    The Prime Minister published photos of their meeting in Chennai on social media, emphasising that she had recently been awarded the second-highest civilian distinction.

    Also Read: Vijay Thalapathy to star with Samantha for his 69th film?

    In a post on X, he said, "Glad to have met Vyjayanthimala Ji in Chennai. She has just been conferred the Padma Vibhushan and is admired across India for her exemplary contribution to the world of Indian cinema."

    The 90-year-old celebrated actress and professional dancer was selected to the national government's list of Padma Vibhushan winners in January of this year. Eight Tamil Nadu residents have been chosen to get Padma awards in 2024, with Vyjayanthimala receiving this honour for her contributions to the world of art.

    This year, there are five Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan, and 110 Padma Shri recipients. 30 of the recipients are women.

    In addition to her acting accolades, Vyjayanthimala has been recognised for her accomplishments in classical dance and extraordinary talents in the dance style Bharathanatyam.

    PM Modi was in Chennai as part of his two-day tour to Tamil Nadu and Telangana, which began on Monday, and he also watched a vital operation at the state's nuclear power facility. The Prime Minister was there as the country's indigenous Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) in Kalpakkam, around 60 kilometres from Chennai, began core loading.

    Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia seeks blessings at Kashi Vishwanath temple, shares pictures

    Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited designed this 500 MWe fast breeder reactor.

    National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, among others, accompanied the Prime Minister. Later, he spoke at a public assembly in Chennai.

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2024, 8:23 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rajinikanth extends heartfelt wishes to Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant, terms pre-wedding festivities 'Mesmerising' NIR

    Rajinikanth extends heartfelt wishes to Anant Ambani-Radhika, terms pre-wedding festivities 'Mesmerising'

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya groove to dhol beats at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya groove to dhol beats at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    No workout break for Kartik Aaryan! Actor continues gym session post wrap of 'Chandu Champion' NIR

    No workout break for Kartik Aaryan! Actor continues gym session post wrap of 'Chandu Champion'

    Anant Ambani, Radhika pre-wedding: Akon performs on 'Chammak Challo' with Shah Rukh Khan, shares video RKK

    Anant Ambani, Radhika pre-wedding: Akon performs on 'Chammak Challo' with Shah Rukh Khan, shares video

    Kajal Aggarwal congratulates Tamannaah Bhatia for completing 19 years in film industry nir

    Kajal Aggarwal congratulates Tamannaah Bhatia for completing 19 years in film industry

    Recent Stories

    Kerala news live 05 march 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Sidharthan's death: KSU to observe 'Education bandh' across state today; exams will continue

    When is Maha Shivratri 2024, March 8 or 9? Know date, puja timing, rituals and more RBA

    When is Maha Shivratri 2024, March 8 or 9? Know date, puja timing, rituals and more

    Here's why morning walk, yoga, and exercise are important for health RKK EAI

    Here's why morning walk, yoga, and exercise are important for health

    Daily Horoscope for March 5, 2024 Pisces Virgo Leo Libra Cancer Aries Taurus Gemini gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 5, 2024: Good day for Gemini, Scorpio; tough day Taurus

    Numerology Prediction for March 5, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 5, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon