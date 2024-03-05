PM Narendra Modi meets iconic actress Vyjayanthimala in Chennai; picture goes viral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Vyjayanthimala, a great actress, in Chennai. In a tweet, the Prime Minister acknowledged her contributions to film and said she had just received the Padma Vibhushan.

On Monday (March 04), Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Padma Vibhushan recipient and iconic actress Vyjayanthimala in Chennai. Embracing their congratulations, the Prime Minister stated that Vyjayanthimala is recognised throughout the country for "her exemplary contribution to the world of Indian cinema".

The Prime Minister published photos of their meeting in Chennai on social media, emphasising that she had recently been awarded the second-highest civilian distinction.

In a post on X, he said, "Glad to have met Vyjayanthimala Ji in Chennai. She has just been conferred the Padma Vibhushan and is admired across India for her exemplary contribution to the world of Indian cinema."

Glad to have met Vyjayanthimala Ji in Chennai. She has just been conferred the Padma Vibhushan and is admired across India for her exemplary contribution to the world of Indian cinema. pic.twitter.com/CFVwp1Ol0t — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 4, 2024

The 90-year-old celebrated actress and professional dancer was selected to the national government's list of Padma Vibhushan winners in January of this year. Eight Tamil Nadu residents have been chosen to get Padma awards in 2024, with Vyjayanthimala receiving this honour for her contributions to the world of art.

This year, there are five Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan, and 110 Padma Shri recipients. 30 of the recipients are women.

In addition to her acting accolades, Vyjayanthimala has been recognised for her accomplishments in classical dance and extraordinary talents in the dance style Bharathanatyam.

PM Modi was in Chennai as part of his two-day tour to Tamil Nadu and Telangana, which began on Monday, and he also watched a vital operation at the state's nuclear power facility. The Prime Minister was there as the country's indigenous Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) in Kalpakkam, around 60 kilometres from Chennai, began core loading.

Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited designed this 500 MWe fast breeder reactor.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, among others, accompanied the Prime Minister. Later, he spoke at a public assembly in Chennai.