Yuzvendra Chahal vs Dhanashree: Who's richer? Check their net worth

Image credits: INSTA/dhanashree9

Divorce news

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, is very active on social media. She is always seen adding a touch of dance.

Dhanashree Verma post

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma confirmed their divorce as Dhanashree shared a cryptic Instagram post.

Image credits: INSTA/dhanashree9

How much does Dhanashree earn?

Dhanashree Verma is a choreographer by profession. Her annual net worth is said to be around ₹25 crore. She has several sources of income.

How much does Chahal earn?

Yuzvendra Chahal's annual net worth is said to be approximately ₹45 crore. He is expected to receive ₹18 crore from Punjab Kings in IPL 2025.

Dhanashree's source of income

Dhanashree earns well from brand endorsements. She is also set to debut in Telugu cinema, with her first film releasing soon.

Chahal's source of income

Yuzvendra Chahal earns a good income from domestic cricket, IPL, and brand endorsements.

