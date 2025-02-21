Yuzvendra Chahal vs Dhanashree: Who's richer? Check their net worth

Entertainment
Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, is very active on social media. She is always seen adding a touch of dance.
Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma confirmed their divorce as Dhanashree shared a cryptic Instagram post.
Dhanashree Verma is a choreographer by profession. Her annual net worth is said to be around ₹25 crore. She has several sources of income.
Yuzvendra Chahal's annual net worth is said to be approximately ₹45 crore. He is expected to receive ₹18 crore from Punjab Kings in IPL 2025.
Dhanashree earns well from brand endorsements. She is also set to debut in Telugu cinema, with her first film releasing soon.
Yuzvendra Chahal earns a good income from domestic cricket, IPL, and brand endorsements.
(PHOTOS) Inside Rashmika Mandanna's lavish Rs. 8 crore Bangalore home
Virat Kohli Dating History: Actresses he was linked to before Anushka
Aamir Khan to Malaika Arora: 6 Celebs who fell in love after 40
Annu Kapoor Birthday: Actor fell for ex-wife again after remarriage