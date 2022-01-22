  • Facebook
    Watch Minnal Murali star Tovino Thomas celebrates his birthday with family and friends

    Mollywood star Tovino Thomas shared a glimpse of a small birthday celebration with his family and dear ones.

    Mollywood star Tovino Thomas shared a glimpse of a small birthday celebration with his family and dear ones.
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 22, 2022, 12:05 PM IST
    Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas, yesterday, January 21 celebrated his 33rd birthday with close family and friends. He received beautiful wishes from his co-stars and fans on his birthday. The actor had a small birthday celebration with his family and dear ones in the night. 

    Tovino Thomas shared some glimpses of his birthday celebration through his Instagram page and also wrote a lengthy note of how his day and year was. In the video, he cut the cake with his wife, children and other family members. Thomas can also be seen feeding cake to his little ones. 

    "Last year was all heart. I count myself blessed to have had another year working with fantastic people, had releases that garnered acceptance beyond borders and I am looking forward to another year with lots of stories to tell you and characters to gift you. Thank you for all the love and warmth you have been showering me with today!I got to spend some quality time with my family and dearest ones, somewhere where away from network and phones.Hence apologies to everyone to whom I have not reverted.I will make sure to read all your messages and I am thankful for each one of you.Thank you for having stood by me yet another year with your love and support. Cheers to another year of Family, Friends, Cinema, Travels, Stories and all things beautiful in life!Love,Your Tovino."

    Also Read: Will Tovino Thomas' Minnal Murali have a remake? Here's what Basil Joseph has to say

    Tovino Thomas was last seen in the blockbuster film Minnal Murali, released on Netflix. The actor is now awaiting the release of his titled Naradaan featuring Anna Ben as the female lead. The movie got postponed due to COVID-19.

    Also Read: Tovino Thomas' Minnal Murali is a must-watch; this Malayalam film is at number 4 on Netflix's global list

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2022, 12:05 PM IST
    Ibrahim, Palak Tiwari spotted at dinner date; Shweta Tiwari's daughter hides her face on being papped (Watch)

    Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in car crash; actor's GMC SUV rolled over onto Porsche

    Katrina Kaif to John Legend and more congratulate Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas on welcoming baby via surrogacy

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome their baby girl through surrogacy

    WATCH: David Warner performs hook step to 'Srivalli' song from 'Pushpa', netizens go bonkers

    UP Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi ‘surprised’ at BSP chief Mayawati’s ‘silence’; talks on Congress’ strategy

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Shikhar Dhawan to R Ashwin - Check out the players with the maximum base price

    Ibrahim, Palak Tiwari spotted at dinner date; Shweta Tiwari's daughter hides her face on being papped (Watch)

    Garena Free Fire redemption codes for Saturday are here; check out how to get free skins and collection items

    Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in car crash; actor's GMC SUV rolled over onto Porsche

    Citing threat to financial stability, Russia proposes ban on use and mining of cryptocurrencies

    Sputnik V vaccine shows higher Omicron-specific antibodies than Pfizer, reveals study

    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Explained: Why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace ‘sinking’ Jakarta

    UP Election 2022: Nirbhaya and Hathras victims’ lawyer, SC advocate Seema Kushwaha joins BSP

