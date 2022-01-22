Watch Minnal Murali star Tovino Thomas celebrates his birthday with family and friends

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas, yesterday, January 21 celebrated his 33rd birthday with close family and friends. He received beautiful wishes from his co-stars and fans on his birthday. The actor had a small birthday celebration with his family and dear ones in the night.

Tovino Thomas shared some glimpses of his birthday celebration through his Instagram page and also wrote a lengthy note of how his day and year was. In the video, he cut the cake with his wife, children and other family members. Thomas can also be seen feeding cake to his little ones.

"Last year was all heart. I count myself blessed to have had another year working with fantastic people, had releases that garnered acceptance beyond borders and I am looking forward to another year with lots of stories to tell you and characters to gift you. Thank you for all the love and warmth you have been showering me with today!I got to spend some quality time with my family and dearest ones, somewhere where away from network and phones.Hence apologies to everyone to whom I have not reverted.I will make sure to read all your messages and I am thankful for each one of you.Thank you for having stood by me yet another year with your love and support. Cheers to another year of Family, Friends, Cinema, Travels, Stories and all things beautiful in life!Love,Your Tovino."

Tovino Thomas was last seen in the blockbuster film Minnal Murali, released on Netflix. The actor is now awaiting the release of his titled Naradaan featuring Anna Ben as the female lead. The movie got postponed due to COVID-19.

