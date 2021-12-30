  • Facebook
    Will Tovino Thomas' Minnal Murali have a remake? Here's what Basil Joseph has to say

    Malayalam film Minnal Murali director Basil Joseph rejected the idea of remaking his superhero movie; here's why!
     

    Currently, at the number one place, Netflix's latest superhero Malayalam film Minnal Murali, directed by Basil Joseph, has been making waves across the globe for its amazing narrative, brilliant performance and excellent direction. The movie stars handsome Tovino Thomas as the hero and Guru Somasundaram as the antagonist. 

    The movie narrates the story of an ordinary man Jaison from a small village in Kerala and how he becomes a superhero after being struck by lightning. And how that incident changes his life. Such has been the craze of the family entertainer that a few filmmakers from Bollywood have approached director Basil for the remake rights of the movie. Talking about the film and also any re, director Basil Joseph said that  

    Setting the record straight, Joseph, while talking to a leading daily, affirmed, "We think of Murali as a local superhero belonging to Kerala, and we don't want his individuality to be spread. Yes, talks are underway, but nothing is being devised."

    Sharing his thoughts on the movie's remake, Joseph informs, "I don't want it to be remade. I want Minnal Murali to remain an original film. We haven't seen Spider-Man in different [iterations]. There is one Spider-Man, and one Krrish. So, there should be one Minnal Murali." 

    "There should be a sequel. We have some tales in mind. It is difficult to compare the standard of the original story because originals are easy. You use the story of an underdog, and hence people can associate with it. But, it is tough to make sequels relatable. The character here is larger than life, to begin with. Making viewers connect with him is tricky," Joseph was said.

    Besides Tovino Thomas, who played the titular role of Minnal Murali alongside Guru Somasundaram, the film also features Harisree Ashokan and Aju Varghese. Minnal Murali was shot in some stunning places in Alappuzha, Wayanad in Kerala, and Karnataka. The film will be released on December 24, 2021, on Netflix.
     

