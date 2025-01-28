Shruti Haasan Birthday: Untold facts about her birth and fake identity

Entertainment
South superstar Kamal Haasan's daughter Shruti Haasan has turned 39. Shruti was born in 1986 in Chennai.
You will be surprised to know that Shruti Haasan was born before her parents, Sarika and Kamal Haasan, got married. They were living together when Sarika became pregnant.
Shruti Haasan's parents got married when she was 2 years old. After marriage, Sarika gave birth to another daughter, Akshara. Shruti's parents divorced in 2004.
It is said that Shruti Haasan used to study in school by hiding her real name. She didn't want anyone to know she was a film star's daughter. She used the name Pooja Ramchandran.
Shruti Haasan started her acting career in 1999. She is one of the top actresses in the South Indian film industry.
Along with South Indian films, Shruti Haasan also worked in Bollywood, but she didn't achieve much success. She hasn't had a solo hit in Hindi cinema.
Shruti Haasan has worked in films like Luck, D-Day, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Gabbar is Back, Welcome Back, and Rocky Handsome. She hasn't been seen in a Hindi film for quite some time.
