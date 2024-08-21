Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    (Watch) Mallika Sherawat's old video calling 'India regressive' goes viral; spoke about hypocritical society

    Mallika Sherawat blasted a journalist in 2013 for agitating her and casting her in a negative light over her comment that 'India is retrograde'. Among the many controversies in Mallika's life, her comments regarding increased crime against women, female infanticide, and other concerns received the greatest attention. 

    Watch Mallika Sherawat's old video calling 'India regressive' goes viral; spoke about hypocritical society RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 21, 2024, 10:18 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 21, 2024, 10:18 AM IST

    Mallika Sherawat is a Bollywood actress well known for her outgoing and stylish demeanour. She gained prominence in the mid-2000s, appearing in amusing films such as Murder, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Welcome, and Double Dhamaal. Mallika questioned customary standards and frequently received criticism from others. Among the many disputes in Mallika's life, her pronouncements regarding increased crime against women, female infanticide, and other concerns received the greatest attention.

    Mallika made her Cannes debut in 2013 and depicted her country negatively, claiming that India is retrograde towards women. Speaking about her then-upcoming film, Dirty Politics, the actress said that India is a hypocritical country in which women are treated as second-class citizens to males. She has made some surprising remarks against her country while representing it on the international stage. 

    Also Read: Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty to start off 4th schedule of action sequences THIS August; Read on

    After Mallika returned to India, she held a press conference that sent shockwaves across the media community. During the interview, a female journalist pressed Mallika to clarify her point of view, asking why she returned to India if she found the country 'regressive and sad'. Mallika responded by advising the reporter to do her homework, saying.

    "I think you need to do your homework well. I said Indian society is regressive for women, see the interview again."

    Soon, the journalist shot back at Mallika and asked, "Why do you think Indian society is regressive for women?" Expressing her honest views, Mallika chose to quote facts and figures and added.

    "Today I read in the newspaper, according to UNFPA, 40 per cent of Indian women are married below the age of 18, I think it is a very very regressive state for women. And I stand by it."

    As the two continued to argue, the journalist questioned Mallika's desire to pursue real love in India, given the country's numerous difficulties. Mallika responded. Mallika replied, "I never said I am not happy with India." 

    Further into the dispute, the journalist stated that Mallika's comments sparked widespread outrage worldwide. Mallika then pointed out that she had done nothing wrong by discussing the situation of women in the country, she added. "So, as a woman, I should lie about the state of women that's in our country? I didn't lie. I won't lie. I said the truth. As a woman you have to correct it, it's your responsibility."

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck DIVORCE: Know REAL reason for split; singer ready to 'Move on' ATG

    Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck DIVORCE: Know REAL reason for split; singer ready to 'Move on'

    Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty to start off 4th schedule of action sequences THIS August; Read on ATG

    Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty to start off 4th schedule of action sequences THIS August; Read on

    Suresh Gopi avoids commenting on issues in Malayalam cinema, says he's yet to read Hema Committee report dmn

    Suresh Gopi avoids commenting on issues in Malayalam cinema, says he's yet to read Hema Committee report

    After Hema Committee report, Thilakan's daughter Sonia Thilakan shares harrowing experience with prominent Malayalam actor dmn

    After Hema Committee report, Thilakan's daughter shares harrowing experience with prominent Malayalam actor

    Call Me Bae trailer OUT: Ananya Panday set to make OTT series debut; stars in story of riches to rag [WATCH] ATG

    Call Me Bae trailer OUT: Ananya Panday set to make OTT series debut; stars in story of riches to rag [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    Maharashtra HORROR! Teacher shows porn videos to 6 girls, sexually abuses them; arrested gcw

    Maharashtra HORROR! Teacher shows porn videos to 6 girls, sexually abuses them; arrested

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Aug 21: 10gm gold price drops by THIS much vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Aug 21: 10gm gold price drops by THIS much

    Kolkata Horror: Ex- TMC MP, actor Mimi Chakraborty receives rape threat after sharing post on doctor's case ATG

    Kolkata Horror: Ex- TMC MP, actor Mimi Chakraborty receives rape threat after sharing post on doctor's case

    'Hope is making a comeback...' Michelle Obama endorses Kamala Harris for US Presidential Elections at DNC anr

    'Hope is making a comeback...' Michelle Obama endorses Kamala Harris for US Presidential Elections at DNC

    Karnataka Yellow alert for 23 districts, including Bengaluru, as heavy rainfall expected today vkp

    Karnataka: Yellow alert for 23 districts, including Bengaluru, as heavy rainfall expected today

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon