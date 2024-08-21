(Watch) Mallika Sherawat's old video calling 'India regressive' goes viral; spoke about hypocritical society

Mallika Sherawat blasted a journalist in 2013 for agitating her and casting her in a negative light over her comment that 'India is retrograde'. Among the many controversies in Mallika's life, her comments regarding increased crime against women, female infanticide, and other concerns received the greatest attention.

Mallika Sherawat is a Bollywood actress well known for her outgoing and stylish demeanour. She gained prominence in the mid-2000s, appearing in amusing films such as Murder, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Welcome, and Double Dhamaal. Mallika questioned customary standards and frequently received criticism from others. Among the many disputes in Mallika's life, her pronouncements regarding increased crime against women, female infanticide, and other concerns received the greatest attention.



Mallika made her Cannes debut in 2013 and depicted her country negatively, claiming that India is retrograde towards women. Speaking about her then-upcoming film, Dirty Politics, the actress said that India is a hypocritical country in which women are treated as second-class citizens to males. She has made some surprising remarks against her country while representing it on the international stage.

After Mallika returned to India, she held a press conference that sent shockwaves across the media community. During the interview, a female journalist pressed Mallika to clarify her point of view, asking why she returned to India if she found the country 'regressive and sad'. Mallika responded by advising the reporter to do her homework, saying.

"I think you need to do your homework well. I said Indian society is regressive for women, see the interview again."

Soon, the journalist shot back at Mallika and asked, "Why do you think Indian society is regressive for women?" Expressing her honest views, Mallika chose to quote facts and figures and added.

"Today I read in the newspaper, according to UNFPA, 40 per cent of Indian women are married below the age of 18, I think it is a very very regressive state for women. And I stand by it."

As the two continued to argue, the journalist questioned Mallika's desire to pursue real love in India, given the country's numerous difficulties. Mallika responded. Mallika replied, "I never said I am not happy with India."

Further into the dispute, the journalist stated that Mallika's comments sparked widespread outrage worldwide. Mallika then pointed out that she had done nothing wrong by discussing the situation of women in the country, she added. "So, as a woman, I should lie about the state of women that's in our country? I didn't lie. I won't lie. I said the truth. As a woman you have to correct it, it's your responsibility."

