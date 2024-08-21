Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty to start off 4th schedule of action sequences THIS August; Read on

Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara Chapter 1' is generating significant anticipation as it enters its fourth shooting schedule this August. Following Shetty's national award win for the original "Kantara," this prequel promises to delve into ancient lore, featuring grand action sequences

Rishab Shetty's much-anticipated film "Kantara Chapter 1" is generating considerable buzz as it heads into its fourth shooting schedule this August. According to reports, this upcoming schedule is expected to be action-packed. It's worth noting that Shetty recently received national awards for his work on the original "Kantara."

An exclusive update from Pinkvilla has revealed that the film's makers are set to begin the fourth shoot schedule in the last week of August. Sources indicate that this schedule will feature a massive action sequence, which will be executed on a grand scale. With the film nearing completion, anticipation is high to see what Shetty has in store for the continuation of his hit franchise. The film, which is directed by Shetty himself, is said to be a prequel to the original, exploring the lore of the Panchurli Deiva set in the Kadamba era. Ajaneesh Loknath, who captivated audiences with his music in the first film, returns as the music director for this installment.

In 2023, Shetty announced that the original "Kantara" was actually part two of the story, with the prequel, titled "Kantara Chapter 1," set to be released next. He expressed gratitude to the audience for their overwhelming support and shared that the prequel would be released the following year. He emphasized that what audiences had previously seen was only a part of the larger narrative.

ALSO READ: After Hema Committee report, Thilakan's daughter shares harrowing experience with prominent Malayalam actor

Adding more excitement, an insider revealed that "Kantara: Chapter 1" will delve into the origins of Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva. The film draws inspiration from ancient times and aims to explore the origins of these divinities, shedding light on their significance.

Recently, Shetty sparked controversy with his remarks on Bollywood's portrayal of India. In an interview with MetroSaga, Shetty expressed his frustration with how Indian films, particularly those from Bollywood, depict the country at international film festivals. He argued that these films often show India in a negative light, receiving attention at global events. Shetty, who takes pride in his nation, state, and language, emphasized his commitment to presenting India in a positive light globally, a goal he strives to achieve through his work.

Latest Videos