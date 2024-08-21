Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty to start off 4th schedule of action sequences THIS August; Read on

    Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara Chapter 1' is generating significant anticipation as it enters its fourth shooting schedule this August. Following Shetty's national award win for the original "Kantara," this prequel promises to delve into ancient lore, featuring grand action sequences

    Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty to start off 4th schedule of action sequences THIS August; Read on ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 21, 2024, 8:39 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 21, 2024, 8:39 AM IST

    Rishab Shetty's much-anticipated film "Kantara Chapter 1" is generating considerable buzz as it heads into its fourth shooting schedule this August. According to reports, this upcoming schedule is expected to be action-packed. It's worth noting that Shetty recently received national awards for his work on the original "Kantara."

    An exclusive update from Pinkvilla has revealed that the film's makers are set to begin the fourth shoot schedule in the last week of August. Sources indicate that this schedule will feature a massive action sequence, which will be executed on a grand scale. With the film nearing completion, anticipation is high to see what Shetty has in store for the continuation of his hit franchise. The film, which is directed by Shetty himself, is said to be a prequel to the original, exploring the lore of the Panchurli Deiva set in the Kadamba era. Ajaneesh Loknath, who captivated audiences with his music in the first film, returns as the music director for this installment.

    In 2023, Shetty announced that the original "Kantara" was actually part two of the story, with the prequel, titled "Kantara Chapter 1," set to be released next. He expressed gratitude to the audience for their overwhelming support and shared that the prequel would be released the following year. He emphasized that what audiences had previously seen was only a part of the larger narrative.

    ALSO READ: After Hema Committee report, Thilakan's daughter shares harrowing experience with prominent Malayalam actor

    Adding more excitement, an insider revealed that "Kantara: Chapter 1" will delve into the origins of Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva. The film draws inspiration from ancient times and aims to explore the origins of these divinities, shedding light on their significance.

    Recently, Shetty sparked controversy with his remarks on Bollywood's portrayal of India. In an interview with MetroSaga, Shetty expressed his frustration with how Indian films, particularly those from Bollywood, depict the country at international film festivals. He argued that these films often show India in a negative light, receiving attention at global events. Shetty, who takes pride in his nation, state, and language, emphasized his commitment to presenting India in a positive light globally, a goal he strives to achieve through his work.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Suresh Gopi avoids commenting on issues in Malayalam cinema, says he's yet to read Hema Committee report dmn

    Suresh Gopi avoids commenting on issues in Malayalam cinema, says he's yet to read Hema Committee report

    After Hema Committee report, Thilakan's daughter Sonia Thilakan shares harrowing experience with prominent Malayalam actor dmn

    After Hema Committee report, Thilakan's daughter shares harrowing experience with prominent Malayalam actor

    Call Me Bae trailer OUT: Ananya Panday set to make OTT series debut; stars in story of riches to rag [WATCH] ATG

    Call Me Bae trailer OUT: Ananya Panday set to make OTT series debut; stars in story of riches to rag [WATCH]

    Hema committee report reveals shocking details; actress subjected to 17 retakes of intimate scenes with abuser dmn

    Hema committee report reveals shocking details; actress subjected to 17 retakes of intimate scenes with abuser

    Director Vinayan reveals mafia threats against him, warns of 15-member 'power gang' in Malayalam film industry dmn

    Director Vinayan reveals mafia threats against him, warns of 15-member 'power gang' in Malayalam film industry

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: 13-year-old Assamese girl goes missing from Thiruvananthapuram; last spotted on train to Kanyakumari anr

    Kerala: 13-year-old Assamese girl goes missing from Thiruvananthapuram; last spotted on train to Kanyakumari

    2+2 Ministerial Dialogue: India, Japan to explore ties for maintenance of Japanese warships at Indian docks anr

    2+2 Ministerial Dialogue: India, Japan to explore ties for maintenance of Japanese warships at Indian docks

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 21: Price of 22k FALLS by Rs. 100 ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 21: Price of 22k FALLS by Rs. 100

    Hand her over in a legal way BNP asks India to extradite Sheikh Hasina for trial in Bangladesh snt

    'Hand her over in a legal way': BNP asks India to extradite Sheikh Hasina for trial in Bangladesh

    Numerology Prediction for August 21, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for August 21, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon