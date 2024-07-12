Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    WATCH: Kim and Khloe Kardashian take auto ride in Mumbai as they arrive for Anant-Radhika wedding

    Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram stories to share a video showing how she enjoyed an auto ride with her sister.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jul 12, 2024, 5:15 PM IST

    Kim and Khloe Kardashian are in India to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's opulent wedding. Ahead of the major star-studded celebration on Friday, July 12, reality show stars were seen enjoying a great time in Mumbai. Khloe published a video on Instagram showing the sisters enjoying a car ride in the city.

    The video

    Khloe and Kim, dressed in Western attire with tikkas on their foreheads, are seen seated inside a moving auto rickshaw. Khloe states, "Kim and I are in a rickshaw in India." The video concludes with Kim performing her famous pout for the camera.

    Kim and Khloé arrived in India on Thursday, July 11, to attend the wedding. When the reality TV stars arrived at Mumbai's Taj Mahal Hotel, they were greeted with a magnificent reception. Their vehicle was also swarmed by paparazzi at the airport.

    Also read: Anant Ambani, Radhika's wedding: From politicians to businessmen to Hollywood celebs, complete guest list

    'The Kardashians'

    Kim and Khloe will film the Ambani wedding for their Hulu reality program, 'The Kardashians'. The couple has brought along their complete glam crew, including hairstylist Chris Appleton and filming producers, to document their trip to Mumbai, from arrival to the Ambani wedding and exit.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2024, 5:15 PM IST
