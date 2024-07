Anant Ambani, Radhika's wedding: From politicians to businessmen to Hollywood celebs, complete guest list

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to get married today and ahead of their wedding, from politicians to businessmen to Hollywood celebs, let us have a look at the list of guests likely to be part of the ceremony.

Politicians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu

Former President Ram Nath Kovind

Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray

INC's Salman Khurshid

INC's Digvijay Singh

INC's Sachin Pilot

INC's Kapil Sibal

SP's Akhilesh Yadav

NCP's Sharad Pawar

Businessman

Adani Group founder Gautam Adani

HSBC Group chairman Mark Tucker

Aramco CEO Amin Nasser

Morgan Stanley MD Michael Grimes

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen

Mubadala MD Khaldoon Al Mubarak

Samsung Electronics chairman Jay Lee

Lockheed Martin CEO James Taiclet

BP CEO Murray Auchincloss

Temasek CEO Dilhan Pillay

Ericsson CEO Borje Ekholm

HP president Enrique Lores

Nokia president Tommi Uitto

GlaxoSmithKline CEO Emma Walmsley

GIC CEO Lim Chow Kiat

Moelis & Co vice chairman Eric Cantor

Celebrities

Kim and Khloe Kardashian

Mike Tyson

John Cena

Nick Jonas

Shah Rukh Khan

Salman Khan

Akshay Kumar

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Deepika Padukone

Alia Bhatt

Amitabh Bachchan

Aamir Khan

Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan

Janhvi Kapoor

Sara Ali Khan

Honey Singh

Global leaders

Former UK PM Boris Johnson

Former UK PM Tony Blair

FIFA President Gianni Infantino

Former US Secretary of State John Kerry

Former Canadian PM Stephen Harper

Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed

Tanzania President H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan

Former-Austrian PM Sebastian Kurz Former Canada PM Stephen Harper

Former-Swedish PM Carl Bildt

IOC vice president Juan Antonio Samaranch

WTO D-© Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

The wedding will take place in Mumbai.

