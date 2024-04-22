WATCH: Few seconds before fatal car crash of Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law on GT road; video goes viral

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law Rajesh Tiwari dies in a road accident. His sister, Sarita Tiwari, is critically injured. The accident happened on April 20 near Grand Trunk Road (GT) Road in Nirsa, Jharkhand.

A video of the sad accident involving Pankaj Tripathi's sister and her husband has emerged online, providing light on the terrifying occurrence that occurred near Grand Trunk Road (GT) Road in Nirsa, Jharkhand.

The collision happened at 4.30 p.m. on Saturday near Nirsa Bazar on the Delhi-Kolkata National Highway 2. The seriousness of the incident becomes clear in the film as the automobile collides with a barrier at Nirsa Market Chowk. The aftermath of the collision exposes the catastrophic results, with Rajesh Tiwari killed and Sarita Tiwari critically injured.

According to the police, the accident occurred on the Delhi-Kolkata National Highway-2 at Nirsa Bazaar when Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law's car

Rajesh, an Indian Railways employee stationed at Chittaranjan, was apparently returning to work from Kamalpur in Gopalganj, Bihar, when the event occurred. When he arrived at Dhanbad Medical College Hospital, he had died due to a sudden collision.

Meanwhile, Pankaj Tripathi's sister, Sarita Tiwari, is fighting for her life at the hospital's Surgical Intensive Care Unit (SICU). According to reports, she was severely injured in the accident and is currently getting rigorous medical care to stabilise her condition. The incident has sent shockwaves through the family and community, resulting in an outpouring of support and prayers for Sarita's recovery.