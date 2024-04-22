Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    WATCH: Few seconds before fatal car crash of Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law on GT road; video goes viral

    Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law Rajesh Tiwari dies in a road accident. His sister, Sarita Tiwari, is critically injured. The accident happened on April 20 near Grand Trunk Road (GT) Road in Nirsa, Jharkhand.

    WATCH Few seconds before fatal car crash of Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law on GT road; video goes viral RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 9:09 AM IST

    A video of the sad accident involving Pankaj Tripathi's sister and her husband has emerged online, providing light on the terrifying occurrence that occurred near Grand Trunk Road (GT) Road in Nirsa, Jharkhand.

    The collision happened at 4.30 p.m. on Saturday near Nirsa Bazar on the Delhi-Kolkata National Highway 2. The seriousness of the incident becomes clear in the film as the automobile collides with a barrier at Nirsa Market Chowk. The aftermath of the collision exposes the catastrophic results, with Rajesh Tiwari killed and Sarita Tiwari critically injured.

    Also Read: Top Indian true-crime documentaries to watch on OTT

    Rajesh, an Indian Railways employee stationed at Chittaranjan, was apparently returning to work from Kamalpur in Gopalganj, Bihar, when the event occurred. When he arrived at Dhanbad Medical College Hospital, he had died due to a sudden collision.

    Also Read: Here's why Gautam Gambhir termed Shah Rukh Khan 'Best owner'

    Meanwhile, Pankaj Tripathi's sister, Sarita Tiwari, is fighting for her life at the hospital's Surgical Intensive Care Unit (SICU). According to reports, she was severely injured in the accident and is currently getting rigorous medical care to stabilise her condition. The incident has sent shockwaves through the family and community, resulting in an outpouring of support and prayers for Sarita's recovery.

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2024, 9:09 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Chennai singer Sid Sriram sings Tamil religious song at Coachella 2024; performs with Thiruppugazh RBA

    WATCH: Chennai singer Sid Sriram sings Tamil religious song at Coachella 2024; performs with Thiruppugazh

    Did Twinkle Khanna perform at Dawood Ibrahim parties? Mrs Funnybones hilarious response goes viral RKK

    Did Twinkle Khanna perform at Dawood Ibrahim parties? Mrs Funnybones hilarious response goes viral

    Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas resume staying in Los Angeles property, now valued Rs 1600 crore RKK

    Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas resume staying in Los Angeles property, now valued Rs 1600 crore

    'Perumani': Official teaser of Malayalam film starring Sunny Wayne, Vinay Fort out; WATCH rkn

    'Perumani': Official teaser of Malayalam film starring Sunny Wayne, Vinay Fort out; WATCH

    Police complaint against Thalapathy Vijay as social activist claims the actor caused disruption while voting RKK

    Police complaint against Thalapathy Vijay as social activist claims the actor caused disruption while voting

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Re-polling at 11 booths in Manipur today after violence reported in Phase 1 gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Re-polling at 11 booths in Manipur today after violence reported in Phase 1

    Did you know India is second-largest source country for new citizens in US? report gcw

    Did you know India is second-largest source country for new citizens in US?

    WATCH Chennai singer Sid Sriram sings Tamil religious song at Coachella 2024; performs with Thiruppugazh RBA

    WATCH: Chennai singer Sid Sriram sings Tamil religious song at Coachella 2024; performs with Thiruppugazh

    17 year old D Gukesh becomes youngest man to win Candidates, to challenge for World Championship gcw

    India's D Gukesh becomes youngest man to win Candidates, to challenge for World Championship

    Earth Day 2024: 6 ways to contribute to the environment on THIS day RKK

    Earth Day 2024: 6 ways to contribute to the environment on THIS day

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview! 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE 'Jis din Modi satisfy ho jayega...' PM Modi's candid insight into his mindset

    EXCLUSIVE! 'Jis din Modi satisfy ho jayega...' PM's candid insight into his mindset (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even though I am Prime Minister, I have no right to obstruct the work of Enforcement Directorate'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even though I am Prime Minister, I have no right to obstruct the work of ED'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon