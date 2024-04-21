Here's why Gautam Gambhir termed Shah Rukh Khan 'Best owner'

Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan is the co-owner of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders which is mentored by ex-cricketer Gautam Gambhir.
Back in 2014, when Gautam Gambhir was the captain of KKR, he was not scoring runs and was going through bad form.
It was then Gautam decided to take a step back but then SRK's words changed everything.
According to Gautam Gambhir, SRK told him that he would be here as long as he is and will continue to play.
The 'Jaawan' actor encouraged him not to think about dropping out no matter what happened.
"Imagine a successful owner asking you about your decision-making process, without even discussing cricket," said Gautam.
Gambhir went on to express his gratitude to SRK for believing in him even when he was not performing to his best ability at the time.