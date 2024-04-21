Entertainment

Here's why Gautam Gambhir termed Shah Rukh Khan 'Best owner'

Image credits: Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan and his team KKR

Shah Rukh Khan is the co-owner of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders which is mentored by ex-cricketer Gautam Gambhir.

Image credits: X

Gautam Gambhir's poor performance

Back in 2014, when Gautam Gambhir was the captain of KKR, he was not scoring runs and was going through bad form.

Image credits: Instagram

It was then Gautam decided to take a step back but then SRK's words changed everything.

Image credits: X

Shah Rukh Khan's advice to Gautam Gambhir

According to Gautam Gambhir, SRK told him that he would be here as long as he is and will continue to play.

Image credits: X

The 'Jaawan' actor encouraged him not to think about dropping out no matter what happened.

Image credits: X

"Imagine a successful owner asking you about your decision-making process, without even discussing cricket," said Gautam.

Image credits: Social Media

Shah Rukh Khan and Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir went on to express his gratitude to SRK for believing in him even when he was not performing to his best ability at the time.

Image credits: Instagram
