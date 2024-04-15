Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    WATCH: Elvish Yadav flaunts latest Mercedes G Wagon worth Rs 3.07 crore

    Weeks after Elvish Yadav was released on bail in the snake venom case, the YouTuber bought a luxurious Mercedes G Wagon car. He posted a new vlog about the Rs 3.07 cr car.

    Elvish Yadav claimed that he had purchased a new fancy automobile. In his recent vlog, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner disclosed that he bought a new Mercedes G Waggon for Rs 3.07 crore. Elvish came to YouTube to upload a video showing off his new purchase. The YouTuber also took the car for a drive. Elvish said he had wanted to acquire the car for a long time, but it was unavailable.

    The YouTuber shared the car's details with his audience. During the way, Elvish called his mother to surprise her with the purchase. Elvish made the latest purchase barely weeks after being freed on bail for the snake poison case.

    Watch the video below.

    Elvish has recently made headlines for his scandals. Noida Police nabbed him earlier this year in connection with a snake venom case. The charge was filed under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, as well as for criminal conspiracy under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code, they stated. NDTV reported a day after Elvish's arrest that he had acknowledged to his misdeeds. However, no formal comment was issued.

    A week later, Yadav was granted bail on a 50,000 bond. Talking about the same, his lawyer Prashant Rathi told the media, “Our arguments in this case was that he was falsely accused and no substance was obtained from him or his friends that violated the NDPS act. The court has granted bail to him (Elvish Yadav) as well as his two friends on two sureties of Rs 50,000 each." Later, Elvish also recalled the time he spent in jail and called it a “very bad phase of his life".

    Last month, a second FIR was filed against Elvish Yadav for allegedly utilising illegal snakes in his music videos.

