Which weapon was used to fire outside Salman Khan's house?

Entertainment
On Sunday morning, there was gunfire outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Appartments.
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi claims responsibility for the incident.
Two men armed with a weapon fired four gunshots and as per the Police, the weapon is believed to be a 7.62 weapon.
The authorities believe a 7.62mm bore gun was used based on a bullet shell recovered at the scene.
Lawrence Bishnoi's gang has been targeting Salman Khan, purportedly because of the 1998 blackbuck hunting incident.
Blackbucks are regarded sacred by the Bishnoi people.