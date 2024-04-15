Entertainment

Which weapon was used to fire outside Salman Khan's house?

Gunfire outside Salman Khan's house

On Sunday morning, there was gunfire outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Appartments.

Lawrence Bishnoi

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi claims responsibility for the incident.

The weapon

Two men armed with a weapon fired four gunshots and as per the Police, the weapon is believed to be a 7.62 weapon.

The authorities believe a 7.62mm bore gun was used based on a bullet shell recovered at the scene. 

Lawrence Bishnoi and Salman Khan

Lawrence Bishnoi's gang has been targeting Salman Khan, purportedly because of the 1998 blackbuck hunting incident.

Blackbucks

Blackbucks are regarded sacred by the Bishnoi people.

