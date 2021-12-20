Watch Disha Patani's flying kick, actress leaves fans impressed; take a look

Disha Patani is one of the few actresses in Bollywood who gives us major workout, fitness and fashion goals.

Currently, Disha Patani is the fittest actress among her female colleagues. Disha Patani is very active on social media and entertaining her fans and followers by sharing videos and pictures on her Instagram page.

Recently, Disha shared a video where we can see her perfect bikini body with amazing abs. The actress made her fans drool over the envious body leaving everyone gasping for breath. And today, she shared an Instagram video where she is jumping high in the air to give a kick, and she does it flawlessly and effortlessly. Disha's social media page is filled with videos that certainly give all action enthusiasts an adrenaline rush. She is performing different kinds of kicks and punches and working out to the T.

Disha's passion for fitness and work is unmatchable. Last week she shared a video practising the 720 kick. And today, Disha, who is a Fitness enthusiast by nature, is performing the 900 kick. Disha is busy with an exciting lineup of projects on the work front, including Ek Villian Returns and Yodha. It is said that, Yodha is a full-on action film; hence she is prepping for her role.

Disha was last seen in Salman Khan's Radhe. Her next project is with Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain 2' with Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria.

This will be Disha’s second collaboration with Mohit Suri, after the hit Malang. The actress also has Ashima Chibber’s KTina. Disha's rumoured boyfriend, Tiger Shroff, has always praised her action moves and dedication to fitness. Tiger is also known for his martial arts and dancing skills.