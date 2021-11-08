Beware of Disha Patani; she knows how to do '720 kick'; take a look (VIDEO)

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is back in action; after a long time the diva is seen doing punches and kicks. Disha shared a video on her Instagram post where she is seen practising the 720 kick. We all know Disha is a Fitness enthusiast by nature. She is always learning new moves and practising various punches, kicks in the gym.

Besides her gym posts, she never disappoints to add a zing of oomph in her stunning photoshoots posts on social media. Disha is very active on social media and gives her daily updates to entertain her fans and followers. The Radhe actress is also pro in martial arts and hip-hop dancing. She constantly shares her videos and pictures of the same. Today, she took to her social media handle to upload a video of herself performing the 720 kick. People into sports know that a 360 kick is tough, and the 720 kick is way bound.

Disha is seen in a black Tee with red shorts as a part of her gym wear. She looked in high spirits as she went in for the difficult kick and her fans lighted up the comments section with praises for the actress. "Finally getting there 🦋 #720kick"

Also Read: Besides flaunting 'SEXY body, Disha Patani also shows off her 'MARTIAL ART' skills; watch this

From super hot and gorgeous pictures to the toughest of moves in the gym and dance steps, Disha has a social media full of it all. Disha will be next seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria. This film will be Disha’s second collaboration with Mohit Suri, after the blockbuster Malang. She also has Ashima Chibber’s KTina.