War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, released its action-packed trailer. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film showcases intense combat and thrilling sequences

The trailer of War 2, one of the most awaited films of the year 2025, released on Friday. The trailer of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR film War 2 is quite tremendous. The entire trailer shows action-thriller and great sequences. Let us tell you that this film of Yash Raj Films' spy universe is directed by Ayan Mukherjee. Its producer is Aditya Chopra. Kiara Advani is the lead actress in the film. Anil Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana will also be seen with her. The movie will be released in theaters worldwide on August 14.

Watch the Trailer Here

War 2 Trailer

The trailer of director Ayan Mukerji's film War 2 is 2.35 minutes long. The trailer is full of action. Kiara Advani is also seen doing strong action along with Hrithik Roshan-Junior. The trailer begins with the injured Hrithik's eyes being seen and a voice is heard in the background- I swear that I will give up my name, my identity, my home and family and become a shadow. An anonymous, nameless, unknown shadow. After this, Junior NTR enters and a voice is heard in the background- I swear that I will do everything that no one else can do. I will fight the war that no one else can fight. After this, there is a lot of firing-action and Hrithik-Junior NTR is shown fighting with each other. Kiara-Hrithik's romance is also shown in the trailer along with both of them fighting with each other. The entire trailer is full of action sequences.