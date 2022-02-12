  • Facebook
    Want to learn how to make a tomato jam? Here's Anushka Sharma teaching you to make one; watch

    Anushka Sharma is quite the chef; her latest video proves just that. The actress has shared a video on how to make a tomato jam. No, we are not kidding!

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 12, 2022, 6:15 PM IST
    Acting is not the only thing that Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma rocks at. Just as she performs every character with ease, she can also prepare some fancy dishes in the kitchen. And one of those is making a tomato.

    So, if you want to learn how to make a tomato jam from the scratch, you probably want to head to Anushka Sharma’s Instagram handle. Why do we say that? Well, that is because the actor and wife of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, has shared a video of herself making tomato jam from the scratch.

    On Saturday, Anushka Sharma shared a throwback video from the time when the country was undergoing a nationwide lockdown due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. During one of those days, Anushka decided to make a jam all by herself, after she was inspired by tonnes of YouTub videos that she watched online.

    ALSO READ: Virat Kohli’s adorable ‘hi’ to daughter Vamika in the stands will melt your heart; watch

    In the video shared by Anushka Sharma, the ‘Chakda Xpress’ actor is seen plucking tomatoes from her maternal home. She walks through her organic farming land, plucking some fresh tomatoes, and also savouring mulberries in between. She then heads to her kitchen where she begins blanching the tomatoes at first, chopping them, and then cooking them later. Anushka adds in all the ingredients and continues to cook.

    ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma pens an emotional note for Virat Kohli; says ‘you did good’

    Towards the end of the video, she is seen applying the jam on a toast and offers it to her parents as they all sit outside and enjoy their food. And like every pet parent who has spoilt their babies, Anushka Sharma makes Dude, her four-pawed baby eat some tomato jam and bread as well.

    Check out Anushka’s tomato jam recipe here:

    ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and more, meet these 11 pet parents from the filmy world

    Other than the recipe, one thing that hit really well with us is the caption that Anushka Sharma put up. She wrote: “Throwback to lockdown 2020 when I had watched one too many food blogs, decided to shoot this jam-making video and thought that Coronavirus will be gone by 2021.” Her caption defines most of us from the initial lockdown days when everyone had become a chef, was making cooking videos in their free them and had actually believed that Covid-19 will be over by the next year.

    However, while Covid-19 continues to stay even today, all of us are back with our hectic lives where work keeps us busy and other activities have once again taken a back seat.

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2022, 6:17 PM IST
