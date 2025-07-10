- Home
Inside Sangeeta Bijlani's Birthday Bash: Salman Khan and other stars join the party [PHOTOS]
Salman Khan showed up with a new hair color at Sangeeta Bijlani's birthday party. Arjun Bijlani and Meenakshi Seshadri also attended. Check out the photos.
16
Image Credit : Social Media
Actress Sangeeta Bijlani celebrated her 65th birthday on July 9th. Many B-town celebs attended.
26
Image Credit : Social Media
All eyes were on Salman Khan, who attended his ex-girlfriend's party, proving their strong bond. He wore a black t-shirt and jeans.
36
Image Credit : Social Media
TV couple Arjun Bijlani and his wife also attended, having a blast and sharing photos on social media.
46
Image Credit : Social Media
Arjun Bijlani shared a photo with Salman, Sangeeta, and his wife, highlighting Salman's new hair color.
56
Image Credit : Social Media
Meenakshi Seshadri also attended, posing with Sangeeta. Both looked stunning, with Meenakshi in an all-black look.
66
Image Credit : Social Media
Sangeeta, a former model, actress, and beauty queen, started her career at 16. She won Miss India 1980 and debuted in Bollywood with "Katil" in 1988.
