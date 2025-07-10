The AI-generated band, The Velvet Sundown, hosted on Spotify, has sparked controversy over authenticity in music. Critics demand platform transparency and filters for AI-generated content

The Velvet Sundown has captivated listeners on Spotify with its nostalgic rock vibe and enigmatic persona. At first glance, the band appears to be a typical retro rock group with moody aesthetics and classic rock influences. But the twist? They're completely artificial. The band’s music, visuals, and identity are all crafted using artificial intelligence, openly described by its creators as a "synthetic music project."

AI-Generated Music Sparks Controversy

The revelation that The Velvet Sundown is AI-generated has stirred debate online. Many users feel misled, accusing Spotify of allowing inauthentic content to pass as real music. Critics on platforms like Reddit have called for filters to block AI-made songs and voiced concerns about ethics, transparency, and the growing infiltration of generative AI in the music industry.

Spotify’s Role Under Scrutiny

Experts note that Spotify functions as a content distribution platform rather than a traditional music company. This allows it to host a wide range of content—including AI-generated music—without necessarily prioritizing authenticity. Unless user demand pushes for regulation, platforms like Spotify may continue to host such synthetic projects under the guise of artistic experimentation.

The Growing Presence of AI in Music

The Velvet Sundown isn’t an isolated case. Spotify is reportedly flooded with AI-generated covers and imitation tracks, which raises concerns about copyright infringement and the erosion of artistic originality. Tools that mimic vocal styles and musical patterns are becoming more advanced, blurring the line between inspiration and replication.

Call for Stronger Copyright Protections

Prominent musicians like Paul McCartney, Elton John, and Kate Bush have publicly condemned the use of copyrighted works to train AI models without consent. In open letters to the UK government, they’ve demanded greater transparency and legislative safeguards to protect the rights and livelihoods of artists. The debate highlights the urgent need for clearer policies around AI and creative ownership.