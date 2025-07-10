The Gambhira bridge collapse in Vadodara killed 15 people and left 4 missing. Repeated warnings since 2021 and a hidden safety report were ignored by authorities, raising serious questions about accountability and governance.

A part of the Gambhira bridge over the Mahi river in Gujarat's Vadodara district collapsed on Wednesday morning, killing at least 15 people. The bridge, located between Mujpur and Gambhira villages in Padra taluka, gave way suddenly, sending vehicles and people crashing into the river below. As of Thursday, four people remain missing and rescue operations are still underway.

Two trucks, two pickup vans, and an auto-rickshaw fell into the river. Two other vehicles were left hanging dangerously from the broken section.

A history of ignored warnings

This tragedy did not come without warning. In fact, it came after years of repeated appeals and official letters. Harshadsinh Parmar, a member of the Vadodara district panchayat from Mujpur village, had written several letters to the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department starting in 2021, reports the Times of India.

In his August 2022 letter, Parmar clearly asked authorities to declare the bridge unsafe, shut it to vehicles, and build a new one. He also warned that if action was not taken, authorities would be responsible for any loss of life, says the TOI report.

After the Morbi bridge collapse in October 2022, which killed 135 people, Parmar again reminded officials about the dangerous condition of the Gambhira bridge. He said there were vibrations in the pillars and demanded that a structural report be made public. But no real action followed.

Safety report buried, not disclosed

Despite these warnings, the executive engineer of the R&B Department, NM Naykawala, claimed there were no major faults in the bridge. He said only minor repairs were done last year.

However, local RTI activist and leader Lakhan Darbar said a report from 2022 had clearly found the bridge unfit for use. He alleged that this negative testing report was buried and never shown to the public.

“For three years they knew the bridge was unsafe. They let it stay open. Now people have died. We demand strict punishment for those responsible,” Darbar said.

State response after the collapse

State government spokesperson Rushikesh Patel said the collapse was discussed in the cabinet. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has asked for an explanation from the Roads and Buildings Department. A team of experts, both from the government and private sector, visited the site. Their final report is still awaited.

The state has already sanctioned Rs 212 crore to build new bridge and the tendering process is ongoing, says TOI report.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Isudan Gadhvi blamed the BJP government for the incident. He called it an outcome of “corruption and negligence” and asked for the Chief Minister’s resignation.

Rescue and relief work still on

Vadodara Collector Anil Dhameliya said that search operations are happening even 4 km downstream in the Mahisagar river. Two vehicles are stuck in the sludge, and efforts are ongoing to recover them. Rainfall and rising water levels have made the rescue work more difficult.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are working on the ground. A hanging fuel tanker on the bridge is also being carefully stabilised.

Vadodara SP Rohan Anand said a 10-15 metre slab in the middle had collapsed. So far, nine people have been rescued, with five referred to SSG Hospital. Thankfully, none of the rescued are in critical condition.

Compensation announced by PM and CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the families of the dead and Rs 50,000 for the injured through the PM National Relief Fund.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also declared Rs 4 lakh compensation for families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Gambhira bridge collapse was avoidable

The Gambhira bridge collapse is not a natural disaster. It is a man-made failure caused by years of ignored warnings, buried reports and official indifference. As rescue teams continue their work, people across Gujarat are asking a simple question: Who is responsible for this preventable loss of life?