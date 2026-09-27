Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s Vvaan: Force of the Forrest witnessed a jump in collections on Saturday, earning Rs 9.59 crore by Day 2. The film’s two-day total stands at Rs 17.59 crore.

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s Vvaan: Force of the Forrest witnessed a rise in collections on Saturday after opening with Rs 8 crore on Friday. The film is nearing Rs 18 crore in India.

Vvaan box office collection Day 2

Vvaan: Force of the Forrest hit theatres on September 25 and opened with an India net collection of Rs 8 crore, according to Sacnilk figures reported by The Times of India. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 28.25% on its opening day, with night shows registering the highest occupancy.

On its second day, the fantasy thriller witnessed an increase in collections. According to the latest Sacnilk estimate cited by LiveMint, Vvaan earned Rs 9.59 crore in India net on Saturday. This takes its two-day total to Rs 17.59 crore. The Day 2 figure is currently a live estimate, with final numbers awaited.

The Saturday growth gives the film a higher collection than its opening day, as it heads into its first Sunday in theatres.

About Vvaan: Force of the Forrest

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, Vvaan is a supernatural fantasy thriller set against the backdrop of an ancestral village in Bihar. The story follows Rishi, played by Sidharth Malhotra, who returns to his family’s village to sell inherited land.

Tamannaah Bhatia plays Mamta, Rishi’s wife. The cast also includes Sunil Grover, Manish Paul, Milind Gunaji, Anup Soni and Shweta Tiwari.

The film revolves around a forbidden forest, local beliefs and a supernatural force that emerges after Rishi enters the forest despite the villagers’ warnings.

Vvaan heads into Sunday

With Rs 17.59 crore collected in two days according to the live estimate, Vvaan now enters its first Sunday. The final weekend total will depend on how the film performs across shows throughout the day.