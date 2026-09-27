Farah Khan has sparked discussion after speaking about wealth and hospitality while recalling her experiences visiting affluent homes. She also discussed changing Bollywood lifestyles, celebrity entourages and expensive meals.

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has sparked conversations online after opening up about her experiences while visiting the homes of wealthy personalities for her YouTube vlogs. Farah, who regularly features celebrity homes and lifestyles on her channel, has spoken about how the culture surrounding Bollywood has changed over the years.

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In an earlier conversation with filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, she discussed the growing size of celebrity entourages and the increasing presence of private chefs, vanity vans and other luxuries on film sets.Farah contrasted this with the earlier days of the industry, when smaller crews would often eat together. She also noted that while some actors now have chefs preparing expensive meals, she continues to bring food from home.

Her latest remarks have attracted attention as her YouTube series gives viewers a glimpse into the homes and lifestyles of several well-known personalities. Her guests have included Krystle D’Souza, Anjali Anand and Orry. However, Farah has not revealed the identities of the wealthy individuals she was referring to. Therefore, social media speculation linking her comments to specific celebrities remains unverified. Her remarks broadly centred on the difference between financial wealth and simple hospitality and courtesy.